Richard Michalski, age 82 of Park Falls, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, WI.
Richard was born on December 28, 1938, in Park Falls, WI. He was the son of Clarence and Virginia (Englehart) Michalski. Richard worked his entire life as a carpenter owning and operating Michalski Builders for over 40 years. Richard and his family of craftsmen built and remodeled a countless number of residential structures and small businesses throughout Price County. He was very well known in the community. In his free time, Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. He was part of a large family and enjoyed spending time with his many siblings.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda (Carlson) of Geneva, IL, and survived by his significant other Patricia Ponshock of Park Falls, WI; three children: Timothy of Park Falls, WI, Brian (Danette) of Park Falls, WI, and Jason (Sherrie) of Sun Prairie, WI; three grandchildren: Jonathan, Noah, and Haley; seven siblings: Darell of Washougal, WA, Donald (Barb) of Chippewa Falls, WI, Roger (Sandy) of Yelm, WA, David (Judy) of Renton, WA, Rachel “Betty” Setterman of Mosinee, WI, Irene (Fred) Shoaff of Punta Gorda, FL, and MaryAnn (Louie) Stark of Mosinee, WI; and sisters-in-law: Janice of Park Falls, WI, Joanne of Park Falls, WI, and Kay of Park Falls, WI. Also preceding him in death were siblings Arnold, Raymond, George, brother-in-law Roger Setterman, sister-in-law Diane, and nephew Jacob Temby. Richard has 29 nephews and nieces and numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will occur in the spring of 2022, a date yet to be determined. In honor of their father, sons Timothy, Brian, and Jason are requesting donations be made to the nurses and doctors who work the COVID-19 wing at Marshfield Hospital. These brave heroes work tirelessly to save the lives of our friends and family and provide loving care and support in our absence during their final days. Please visit www.marshfieldclinic.org/giving/ for more information.
