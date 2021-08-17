Richard C. Erickson, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was born on June 7, 1938, in Prentice, WI, to Ester and Roy Erickson. He had a vibrant smile that lit up a room and he would do anything for anyone. He always thought of others, before himself.
Richard was a loving father to Paul, Dawn, Gloria, Sherri, Melody and Keith. He was also a "Superman" grandpa to Candice (Adam Wold), Jacob, Kassandra, Natasha, Kendra, Trenton, Flora, Rebecca, Jessica, and Ryan. He was great-grandpa to Renezema, Peyton, Julius, Jason, Josiah and Baby Wold (due October 2021).
Richard is survived by siblings, Phyllis, Beatrice, David (Norma), and Freddy (Paula); by his sister-in-law Marilyn; and by wife, Marie. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews, and by great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 757 Cherry St, Prentice, WI 54556, with visitation beginning one hour prior at the church. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Ogema, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
