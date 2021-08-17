Reverend Patrick James Daniels, 65, of Phillips, went home to be with the Lord he served on August 14, 2021, at Fairview Hospital, Minneapolis, MN, surrounded by family. Patrick was born April 9, 1956, in Whitehall, IN, to James Raymond Jr. and Barbara Rose (Ellett) Daniels. After his father’s passing, Barbara married Roy D. Dail Sr. who was a loving father figure.
Patrick graduated from Oak Hill High School in Converse, IN, and continued on to Ball State University in Marion, IN, Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, and Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake, IN. He served churches in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Patrick married Ellen Sandvold in Pitt, MN, in 1982. They enjoyed 39 of marriage, and raised four children. He spent his free time reading, walking, sharing the gospel, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; children, Jonathan (Camille), James, Emily, and Joshua; grandchild, Edwin; siblings, Debra (David) Dail and David (Deana) Daniels; nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Roy; and infant siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Ogema Baptist Church, W5091 WI-86, Ogema, WI 54459, with visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial to follow in Hillside Cemetery, Ogema, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
