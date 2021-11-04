The Price County Retired Educators’ Association (PCREA) will meet via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. Following the business meeting, at 11 a.m. Price County Health Officer Michelle Edwards, RN, BSN, will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic from its origins to its current state.
Due to the successful summer fundraising efforts of the members, a second PCREA scholarship was able to be awarded. The recipient is Chequamegon School District graduate Thomas Mineau. He is attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is planning to major in electrical engineering and minor in physics.
PREA is a local unit of the Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association (WREA), a non-partisan, issue-driven organization representing the interests of Wisconsin’s retired educational community. Both PCREA and WREA memberships are open to all public school retired educators, administrators and support staff, including those from the technical college and University of Wisconsin systems.
Join PCREA members for an opportunity to meet with friends and colleagues while participating in programs of interest to the group and to stay connected to the educational community.
For more information or to RSVP by Nov. 8 for the PCREA meeting, contact Sue at (715) 339-2455.
