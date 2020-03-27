The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is shutting down restroom facilities at recreation sites across the National Forest. Trails and roads, however, may be open for use. These closures are to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.
“We are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and our staff,” said Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. “We are following the guidelines from our department and the CDC regarding COVID-19, closely monitoring the situation and responding to current conditions.”
The Chequamegon-Nicolet asks the public to please recreate responsibly. Law enforcement and/or search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19 issues. High-risk activities such as rock climbing, etc. or backcountry activities that increase an individual's chance of injury or distress should be avoided.
People may visit www.fs.fed.us/ivm to discover the full range of activities in the local area.
These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local forest or ranger district https://www.fs.usda.gov/cnnf for the latest office hours and availability.
