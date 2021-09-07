Renee R. Meier, 71, of Medford, passed away on November 25, 2020, at Aspirus Medford Clinics & Hospital. Renee was born to Lyle and Viola (Tenut) Anderson on March 4, 1949.

A Celebration of Renee's Life is to be held at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Railroad Avenue Recreational Center, 1109 Railroad Ave, Prentice, WI 54556. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

