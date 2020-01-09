The American Red Cross is asking blood and platelet donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment now to help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
The Red Cross will have two donation locations in Price County. The Phillips Municipal Building, at 374 Eyder Ave., will host a station on Jan. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In Park Falls, the location will be at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 1185 S. 4th Ave., on Jan. 15 from noon to 6 p.m.
Donors are urged to make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.
Those who come to give blood and platelets between Jan. 1-19 will be entered for a chance to travel to the Super Bowl. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations, and a gift card for expenses. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.