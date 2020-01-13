Police are on the lookout for a man who forced his way into an apartment below Harbor View Pub and Eatery in Phillips early Monday morning.
According to Phillips police, the lone suspect approached the business on foot with a crowbar in one hand and a cell phone in the other. The suspect was wearing rubber boots, blue jeans, and a camo jacket, with a face mask covering half of his face. He also appeared to be wearing eyeglasses.
A tenant of the apartment confronted the man as he entered the building, at which point the man apologized and ran away to a pickup truck parked several blocks away, according to police.
What appears to be an attempted burglary was the second such incident on the same day, as police were called to Schienebeck's Shanty in Butternut Monday morning for another reported break-in when store owners found their counter torn apart and cash drawer removed.
Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related.
On Sunday, Jan 12, a detached building at a residence on Old Highway 13 Road was also burglarized. Items reported missing included an air compressor, 110 wire feed welder, Milwaukee grinder, Craftsman tool socket set, Master Force 20 volt cordless drill, and Master Force cordless band saw.
Other recent burglaries include items stolen at a storage building north of Phillips, as well as another storage building facility south of Phillips.
Park Falls Police Chief Jerry Ernst said Park Falls is fortunate to have, so far, avoided any burglary incidents in recent weeks.
Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Phillips Police Department at 715-339-3847 or the Price County Sheriff's Department at 715-339-3011. Anonymous tips can be made also at the NIXLE tip line at 855-847-7247 or text TIP PRICE followed by your message to 888777 from your mobile phone.
