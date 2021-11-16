Randy "Bubba" Lukes, 60, of Medford, WI, passed away at his home on November 10, 2021. He was born on January 21, 1961, to Gerald and Esther (Wroblewski) Lukes in Phillips, WI.
Bub was a jokester with a passion for old cars, particularly old MOPAR muscle. He knew what classic cars were sitting in which fields in a 100-mile radius! He did not like pictures but most of the ones he did take, he liked to make a silly face. If you told him, you had your heart set on cheese curds he was sure to make a few fibs that they just ran out them. He was known to make a few inappropriate but funny comments. He loved spoiling kids with candy and treats, even if he had to sneak it to them when their parents were not looking. If you didn't see him in shorts, you knew he had to dress up for something, but they were usually close by to change into. He had a comforting presence that will be truly missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle (Tulpan); son, Justin; sisters, Louis (Ray) Newstrom, and Sandy (Jim) Jensen; brother, Jeff; many nieces and nephews; a mother and father-in-law, Judy and Tennes Tulpan; brothers-in-law, Brain Tulpan, Dennis (Corrie) Tulpan; Stacy (Caron); sister-in-laws; Brenda Tulpan, Laura (Michael) Ellis, Denise Tulpan; Tammy Thums; and many loved ones and friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Waylon; his parents; sister-in-law, Joanne; and a nephew, Jeffery.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. A visitation will be on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 2 p.m to 4 p.m at Heindl Funeral Home and again on Monday, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be in the Catawba Cemetery, Catawba, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
