The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold the first of four Wolf Management Plan Committee meetings on Thursday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The meeting will be held virtually, and the public is invited to attend and observe the proceedings. No pre-registration required.
There are two ways to join the call:
> Use this link to join a livestream of the meeting.
> Join by phone (312.626.6799, Meeting ID: 817 6864 6459).
The Wolf Management Plan Committee has been formed to discuss important issues related to wolf management in Wisconsin and to provide input as the department updates the state’s wolf management plan. More information on the wolf management plan update process and timeline, including the formation, membership and work of this committee, is available on the DNR wolf management plan web page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.