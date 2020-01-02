The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements to State Highway 13, between County Highway D and County Highway F in the City of Phillips.
The meeting is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Phillips City Council Room, located at 174 South Eyder Avenue in Phillips. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the remainder of the meeting will follow an open house format. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.
The purpose of this project is to address and restore deteriorating pavement. The project also proposes updates to curb and gutter, guardrail, and deteriorating sidewalk within the project limits.
Adjacent property and business owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Jesse Jefferson at 715-365-5739 at least three working days prior to the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.