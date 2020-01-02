The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements to State Highway 13, between County Highway D and County Highway F in the City of Phillips.

The meeting is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Phillips City Council Room, located at 174 South Eyder Avenue in Phillips. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the remainder of the meeting will follow an open house format. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The purpose of this project is to address and restore deteriorating pavement. The project also proposes updates to curb and gutter, guardrail, and deteriorating sidewalk within the project limits.

Adjacent property and business owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Jesse Jefferson at 715-365-5739 at least three working days prior to the meeting.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments