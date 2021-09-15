Wisconsinites who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose now through Sept. 19 are eligible to receive a $100 US Bank Rewards card.
Price County Public Health urges county residents to get vaccinated by Sept. 19 in order to qualify for the reward through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Rewards Program. The program opened Aug. 20 and is available to anyone ages 12 and up in Wisconsin who gets their first dose by Sept. 19.
In order to receive the $100 card, applicants will need to fill out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov or call (844) 684-1064 to register over the phone. Information submitted will be used to verify that individuals have a valid first COVID-19 vaccine dose reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) between now and Sept. 19. Rewards cards will be mailed to the individual and may take six to eight weeks.
The Reward Program is part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant by encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated. Wisconsin continues to experience an increase of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. While vaccination is the most important layer of protection against COVID-19, with the high level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is urging everyone to add additional layers of protection including wearing a mask, staying home when feeling sick and thinking carefully about the activities you are attending.
For more information on the Reward Program, visit the DHS $100 reward page or call (844) 684-1064. Language assistance is available.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine location, visit vaccines.gov or call 211 or (877) 947-2211. For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 web page and subscribe to the Weekly Newsletter.
People are encouraged to follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information.
