Price County Primary Results 2-18-20

Price County Primary Results 2-18-20

According to preliminary election results provided by the Price County Clerk’s Office, Price County voters reflected residents’ choices across Wisconsin in Tuesday’s primary election, choosing Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany as candidates to replace former 7th District Congressman Sean Duffy, who resigned last fall.

Zunker.jpg

Tricia Zunker

Zunker received 866 votes to win the Democratic primary over Lawrence Dale, who garnered 148. On the Republican side, Tiffany garnered 1,381 to Jason Church’s 794.

Tiffany.jpg

Tom Tiffany

Zunker and Tiffany will face off in a special election on May 12.

In the race for a 10-year term on the state Supreme Court, Price County residents also reflected the state, and winnowed the field of three candidates to two. Daniel Kelly garnered 1,743 votes from locals, while Jill J. Karofsky earned 814. Ed Fallone trailed with just 261 votes.

Kelly and Karofsky will advance to the General Election on April 7.

Turnout for Tuesday’s primary was 28% in Price County.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments