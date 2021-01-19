Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, which stood at 40 as of Monday, nearly doubled in Price County between Jan. 11-18, compared to the week previous.
As of Monday, the county had confirmed 1,025 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, 38 of which were active as of that date. The county has also confirmed a seventh death directly associated with the virus.
Testing numbers, which have been down over the past several weeks, are slowly starting to increase, with 113 Price County residents tested last week, as compared to 93 the week previous.
Price County Public Health is also keeping data on individuals who are considered “probable” cases, which are determined either by a rapid antigen test or exposure to an individual confirmed to have COVID-19. Thus far, there have been 90 probable cases documented in the county, six of which were considered active on Monday.
There have been 980 recoveries from the virus in the county.
Price County Public Health reported on Monday that 454 Price County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as Phase 1A of the vaccination schedule rolls out across the state, with healthcare personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities among the first to be immunized.
Hospital capacity rates remain high
There were no new hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Price County between Jan. 11-18, with the county's total overtime standing at 82.
Statewide, hospitals were at 81% capacity on Monday, with 8,865 of the state's available hospital beds in use. There were 975 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, and 52 awaiting test results. A total of 209 of those patients with COVID-19 had been admitted into intensive care units. There were 443 patients statewide who required the aid of mechanical ventilation in order to breathe as of Monday.
Regionally, hospital capacity matches the state, standing at 81% on Monday. Of the region's 1,027 available beds, 834 were in use. There were 82 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in north central Wisconsin hospitals, and another two awaiting test results. Of those patients, 20 had been admitted into intensive care units. There were 33 patients in the region requiring the aid of mechanical ventilation.
Neighboring counties, statewide data
Of the counties bordering Price, Vilas County claimed the highest number of newly confirmed cases between Jan. 11-18, with 91. Iron County had the fewest number of newly confirmed cases, 11, in the same time period.
As of Monday, Oneida County had confirmed 2,946 cases of the virus — up by 62 from a week previous — with 102 considered active as of that date. There have been 136 hospitalizations and 49 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 2,775 people have recovered, and 17,672 tests have returned negative.
Lincoln County had confirmed 2,707 cases — up by 55 — with 66 active. There have been 105 hospitalizations and 51 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 2,590 people have recovered, and 10,336 tests have returned negative.
Taylor County had confirmed 1870 cases — up by 48 — with 153 active. There have been 67 hospitalizations, four of which are current, and 30 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,717 people have recovered, and 5,286 have tested negative.
Vilas County had confirmed 1,906 cases — up by 91 — with 147 active. There have been 100 hospitalizations and 34 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,726 people have recovered, and 8,040 have tested negative.
Sawyer County had confirmed 1,335 cases — up by 40 — with 59 active. There have been 63 hospitalizations and 17 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,258 people have recovered, and 7,484 have tested negative.
Rusk County had confirmed 1,196 cases, up by 34, with 77 hospitalizations and 14 deaths attributed to the virus. Current information on recoveries or active case numbers was not available. A total of 4,463 tests have returned negative.
Ashland County had confirmed 1,089 cases, up by 38, with 46 hospitalizations and 16 deaths. Current information on recoveries or active case numbers was not available. A total of 6,285 tests have returned negative.
Iron County had confirmed 445 cases, up by 11, with 27 hospitalizations and 19 deaths. Current information on recoveries or active case numbers was not available. A total of 2,310 tests have returned negative.
As of Monday, Wisconsin had confirmed 522,877 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, 25,284 of which were currently active as of that date. The state has recorded 23,130 hospitalizations and 5,470 deaths due to the virus. A total of 491,962 people have recovered. There have been 2,441,843 negative test results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.