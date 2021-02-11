New COVID-19 case numbers have continued declining in Price County, with 15 new cases recorded between Feb. 1-8. As of Monday, there have been 1,122 cases confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic, 13 of which were active as of that date.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the county have also stayed quite low, with only one individual hospitalized in the past week due to the coronavirus. The vast majority of people, 1,101, who have had the virus have been listed as recovered, although seven people have died and 86 people have been hospitalized overtime.
Hospitalization rates throughout the north central region of Wisconsin have improved by a single percentage point, standing at 78% capacity on Monday. As of that date, there were 808 of the 1,040 available hospital beds in use, with 65 patients who had been confirmed to have COVID-19, and another two awaiting test results. Of the COVID-19 patients, 15 were requiring intensive care. There were 39 patients who were requiring mechanical ventilation to aid in their breathing.
Statewide, hospital capacity has remained fairly consistent, with 8,408 of the 10,795 available hospital beds in use for a 78% capacity. There were 572 patients with a positive COVID-19 test, 134 of which were in intensive care units. There were an additional 35 people awaiting test results. A total of 427 patients were breathing with the aid of a mechanical ventilator.
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was reporting there were 13,939 active cases across the state, bringing the total to 550,369 overtime. There have been 24,919 hospitalizations and 6,055 deaths attributed to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
There were 719 vaccinations administered in Price County last week, bringing the county’s total number of immunizations to 1,920. Statewide, there have been 753,800 vaccines administered. These numbers may include second doses for a single individual.
Many of the counties neighboring Price County have also seen a decline in new weekly case numbers, with only Taylor and Iron counties seeing an increase in the weekly numbers. Rusk County saw the lowest number of new cases in a week with eight, while Taylor County saw the most with 86.
Oneida County had confirmed 3,189 cases as of Monday — up by 50 cases from the week previous — with 91 active cases. There have been 154 hospitalizations, 14 of which were current, and 61 deaths (four of which are new since last week) attributed to the virus. A total of 3,023 people have recovered, and 20,205 tests have returned negative.
Lincoln County had confirmed 2,843 cases — up by 36 — with 34 active cases. There have been 114 hospitalizations and 56 deaths (up by one from a week previous) attributed to the virus. A total of 2,753 people have recovered, and 10,917 tests have returned negative.
Vilas County had confirmed 2,134 cases — up by 60 — with 178 active cases. There have been 115 hospitalization and 38 deaths (up by three from the week previous) attributed to the virus. A total of 1,922 people have recovered, and 8,441 tests have returned negative.
Taylor County had confirmed 1,979 cases — up by 86 — with 51 active cases. There have been 64 hospitalizations and 30 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,898 people have recovered, and 5,522 tests have returned negative.
Sawyer County had confirmed 1,441 cases — up by 24 — with 50 active cases. There have been 69 hospitalizations and 17 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,373 people have recovered, and 7,808 tests have returned negative.
Rusk County had confirmed 1,236 cases — up by eight — with 39 active cases. There have been 83 hospitalizations and 16 deaths (up by one) attributed to the virus. A total of 1,181 people have recovered, and 4,678 tests have returned negative.
Ashland County had confirmed 1,161 cases — up by 13 — with 44 active cases. There have been 53 hospitalizations and 16 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,101 people have recovered, and 6,561 tests have returned negative.
Iron County had confirmed 489 cases — up by 13 — with 28 active cases. There have been 34 hospitalizations and 37 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 424 people have recovered, and 2,409 tests have returned negative.
