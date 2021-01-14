Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Price County residents between Jan. 4-11 — a new low in case numbers that surged locally in November and slowly began declining in late December and early January.
The death of a sixth individual as a result of complications due to coronavirus was confirmed during the last week.
Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 985 cases have been confirmed in the county, 27 of which were considered active as of Monday.
There were 93 COVID-19 tests administered for Price County residents between Jan. 4-11, with testing numbers still down since early December. The reason for the low testing numbers is unknown, according to Price County Public Health Officer Michelle Edwards, although she reported that testing remains available to citizens at the same rate.
Edwards noted that the number of close contacts per person who tests positive have decreased, which may be contributing to the seemingly reduced spread.
There were two county residents hospitalized due to the virus last week, which is also low compared to earlier weeks.
Hospitals throughout the north central region of the state remain at a high capacity rate, however, standing at 83% full as of Monday with 856 of the region's 1,029 hospital beds in use. As of that date, there were 93 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, and another four awaiting test results. There were 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 43 patients requiring the aid of mechanical ventilation to breathe.
The statewide hospital capacity is slightly improved, standing at 79% full as of Monday with 8,655 of the state's 10,960 hospital beds in use. There were 973 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, 219 of which were in intensive care units, and an additional 64 people awaiting testing results. A total of 467 patients statewide are on mechanical ventilators.
Neighboring county Oneida had confirmed 2,884 cases as of Monday, 174 of which were active. There have been 130 hospitalizations — 23 of which are current — and 47 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 2,640 people have recovered, and 16,747 have tested negative for the virus.
Lincoln County has confirmed 2,652 cases, 116 of which were active. There have been 104 hospitalizations and 49 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 2,487 people have recovered and 10,131 have tested negative.
Taylor County has confirmed 1,822 cases, 136 of which were active. There have been 66 hospitalizations — four of which are current — and 30 deaths. A total of 5,197 people have tested negative.
Vilas County has confirmed 1,815 cases, 155 of which were active. There have been 94 hospitalizations and 30 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 1,630 people have recovered and another 7,899 have tested negative.
Sawyer County has confirmed 1,295 cases, 70 of which were active. There have been 63 hospitalizations and 17 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 1,207 people have recovered and 7,338 people have tested negative.
Rusk County has confirmed 1,162 cases, 132 of which were active. There have been 74 hospitalization and 14 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 1,016 people have recovered and 4,370 have tested negative.
Ashland County has confirmed 1,061 cases. There have been 48 hospitalizations and 16 deaths associated with the virus, and 6,175 people have tested negative.
Iron County has confirmed 434 cases. There have been 27 hospitalizations and 18 deaths associated with the virus, and 2,269 people have tested negative.
Wisconsin has confirmed 508,346 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 28,218 of which were active as of Monday. There have been 22,434 hospitalizations and 5,162 deaths, and a total of 474,830 people have recovered.
