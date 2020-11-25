As of Monday morning, Price County recorded 673 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, 58 of which have required hospitalization, and three of which have ended in a death. There were 76 active cases in the county on Monday.
Price County Public Health is reporting there have been an additional 34 probable cases of the virus in the county, based on positive rapid antigen tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these tests detect the presence of specific viral substances in the body, which implies a current viral infection. These tests are considered most accurate when the person tested is in the early stages of infection when the viral load is usually highest, according to the CDC.
Of those Price County residents who have had a positive rapid test and are therefore considered probable cases, 25 are listed as recovered and nine were currently active as of Monday morning.
Hospital capacity statewide has improved slightly since last week, with the state’s hospitals 85% full as of Sunday. Of the state’s 11,223 hospital beds, 9,548 were in use as of that date. A total of 1,988 of those patients have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and 127 patients are awaiting test results. There were 428 COVID-19 patients in the state’s intensive care units, and 602 patients were receiving mechanical ventilation.
There have been 15,823 hospitalizations in Wisconsin as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, earning the state a 4.5% hospitalization rate. Price County has a 9% hospitalization rate.
Hospital capacity has also nominally improved in the north central region of the state (which includes 12 counties including Price), standing at 88% full as of Sunday. Of the 1,019 hospital beds available in this region, 893 are in use. There are 207 patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis, 44 of which were in the intensive care unit and 48 of which were receiving mechanical ventilation. There were an additional five patients awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.
In Price County, 243 cases had been confirmed in people with a Phillips zip code as of Friday, up by 24 from last week. In the Park Falls area, there had been 159 confirmed cases, up by 27 from seven days previous. Confirmed cases in the Ogema area were up by 12 for a total of 66; in the Prentice area, up by 12 for a total of 48; in the Fifield area, up by seven cases for a total of 30; in the Kennan/Hawkins area, up by six cases for a total of 28; in the Brantwood/Tripoli area, up by two cases for a total of 20; and in the Catawba area, up by two cases for a total of 18.
Confirmed cases in Price County residents with a Butternut zip code increased by two for a total of 24, and by one for Price County residents with a Rib Lake zip code for a total of four cases.
In neighboring counties, Oneida continued to top the group with 2,140 confirmed cases as of Sunday afternoon, resulting in 104 hospitalizations and 28 deaths. Lincoln County has had 1,774 confirmed cases, with 75 hospitalizations and 22 deaths attributed to the virus. Vilas County has had 1,112 confirmed cases, with 67 hospitalizations and 11 deaths attributed to the virus. Taylor County has had 1,033 confirmed cases, with 39 hospitalizations and 10 deaths attributed to the virus. Sawyer County has had 788 confirmed cases, with 34 hospitalizations and seven deaths attributed to the virus. Rusk County has had 742 confirmed cases, with 33 hospitalizations and five deaths attributed to the virus. Ashland County has had 580 confirmed cases, with 30 hospitalizations and eight deaths attributed to the virus. Iron County has had 326 confirmed cases, with 15 hospitalizations and six deaths attributed to the virus.
