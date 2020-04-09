A quota of 1,200 antlerless deer to be harvested during the 2020 hunt in Price County was the preliminary recommendation of the local County Deer Advisory Committee at their March 30 meeting.
This recommendation, which may either be altered or confirmed at the committee's next meeting on May 4, calls for a total of 200 antlerless deer to be harvested on public land and 1,000 on private land. Following harvesting a quota of this number, the deer herd is predicted to increase by another 5%.
Starting in 2018, the committee voted to maintain the number of deer in Price County by issuing quotas that will prevent the herd from significantly increasing or decreasing in number.
In order to successfully harvest 1,200 antlerless deer, 3,325 tags would need to be issued for private land and 1,000 tags issued for public-access land. This is based on a hunter success rate of 30% on private land and 20% on public land.
Price County wildlife biologist Derek Johnson of the Department of Natural Resources, who serves as an advisory to the committee, said that a quota of 2,222 antlerless deer would need to be harvested in the 2020 hunt in order to truly maintain the deer herd’s estimated population numbers.
Public input on the county's preliminary quota recommendation will be accepted online on the DNR website at dnr.wi.gov between April 16-April 28.
Recap of the 2019 hunting season
Last spring, the committee's final harvest recommendation stood at 1,500 antlerless deer — not counting those antlerless deer harvested by youth, elderly, disabled, and the military. However, only 1,438 antlerless deer were harvested in Price County during the 2019 hunting season, including those harvested during the youth hunt.
This past hunting season was considered something of a fluke, as hunter registration declined statewide despite observations indicating there were a good number of deer on the landscape. In Price County, there was a 43% decrease in the number of bucks harvest. However, over the summer months, the annual fawn surveys indicated that the number of fawns per doe remained consistent with the previous years — at about 83 fawns per 100 does.
While the predicted buck kill estimates made by the DNR are normally highly accurate in Price County — generally within 99.5% accuracy — the 2019 projection was considerably off, with a predicted harvest of 3,050 bucks and an actual harvest of 1,969. In previous years, it was predicted that 2,810 bucks would be harvested in 2017, and the actual number of bucks harvested totaled 2,802. In 2018, 2,852 was the predicted buck harvest; 2,838 was the actual number harvested.
A total of 3,393 deer were harvested in Price County during the 2019 hunt; 1,961 of which were antlered and 1,432 were antlerless. The vast majority at 1,836 were harvested during the nine-day gun season, while an additional 843 were shot by crossbow, 388 by bow, and 154 by muzzleloader. An additional 113 deer were harvested during the youth hunt, and 50 were harvested during the December antlerless-only hunt.
There are a number of potential factors for this decline in registration rates, according to Johnson. Statewide, registration is historically affected by an early-to-late nine-day opener, such as was seen in 2019 with an unusually late start to the season, preceded by an earlier than normal season in 2018.
Local impacts in Price County may include decreased harvest to good hunting areas due to significant snowstorms and large quantities of standing corn in southwestern Price County, as well as other natural food sources that kept the deer from moving across the landscape as normal, according to Johnson.
As of March 31, the winter severity index — a tool used to collect data on winter's impact on the deer herd — stood at 53 points in Price County, which is considered a mild winter. The winter severity index works by calculating one point for every day the snow depth is 18 or more inches and one point for each day when temperatures measure at zero degrees or lower. The effect of winter on deer is considered to be accumulative, with the longer the conditions are severe, the more likely it is there will be an impact on deer health. This past winter has been the warmest in the past four years, according to data collected by the DNR.
A full recap of the season along with graphs and other information can be found online by visiting dnr.wi.gov and searching the keyword “CDAC.”
Reported deer versus car accidents, agriculture permits increasing
Agricultural properties that received permits to harvest deer causing damage to crops also saw an increase in 2019, with 14 properties enrolling in Price County last year — the highest number of properties since 2008.
So far in 2020, four properties have already enrolled in the program, which Johnson noted is an unusually high number for this point in the year.
The reported number of deer versus car collisions in Price County saw a spike in 2019, going from 43 in 2018 to 70 in 2019, according to information provided by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received 335 reports of deer involvement during 2019, which might include anything from a report of an injured deer in the roadway to an actual crash.
These numbers only reflect those accidents that were reported to the Sheriff’s Office enforcement, as not all deer versus car collisions are reported.
The highest number of such accidents was last reported in 2016, when there were 55 documented car versus deer collisions.
