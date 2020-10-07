The Price County Public Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a positive COVID-19 result in an individual that visited Northern Pines Resort in Butternut on Oct. 1, Oct. 3, and Oct. 4. while contagious.
“PCPH is unable to determine all of the individuals who may have been exposed” stated Health Officer Michelle Edwards in a press release.
“If you were at Northern Pines Resort on those dates and are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell) please contact your healthcare provider to get tested.”
Edwards said the health department was in contact with the resort and that the establishment is following guidelines and working with public health.
