Phillips Men’s Pool League
Week 1
Nov. 2
Team W L
Harbor View 12 4
Midway I 12 4
Midway II 11 5
South Fork Pub II 9 7
Kim’s 3 Mile 1 9 7
Fusak’s 8 8
Trailside II 8 8
South Fork I 7 9
Phillips Lanes II 7 9
Meisters 5 11
Club 13 I 4 12
Club 13 II 4 12
- Trailside I
- Crane Chase
- Phillips Lanes
Nov. 2 results
Harbor View 12
Club 13 II 4
Midway I 12
Club 13 I 4
Midway II 11
Meisters 5
South Fork Pub II 9
South Fork 1 7
Kim’s 3 Mile I 9
Phillips Lanes II 7
Fusak’s 8
Trailside II 8
- Teams with no score sheets turned in as of Thursday at 10 p.m.
Crane Chase vs. Trailside I
Kim’s 3 Mile II vs. Phillips Lanes I
Won 4
Seymour Clemons
Terry Wanish
Dana Calhoun
Table Run
Frank Kosina
Ron Johnson
8 Ball Break
None
