Phillips Men’s Pool League

Week 1

Nov. 2

Team W L

Harbor View 12 4

Midway I 12 4

Midway II 11 5

South Fork Pub II 9 7

Kim’s 3 Mile 1 9 7

Fusak’s 8 8

Trailside II 8 8

South Fork I 7 9

Phillips Lanes II 7 9

Meisters 5 11

Club 13 I 4 12

Club 13 II 4 12

  • Trailside I
  • Crane Chase
  • Phillips Lanes

Nov. 2 results

Harbor View 12

Club 13 II 4

Midway I 12

Club 13 I 4

Midway II 11

Meisters 5

South Fork Pub II 9

South Fork 1 7

Kim’s 3 Mile I 9

Phillips Lanes II 7

Fusak’s 8

Trailside II 8

  • Teams with no score sheets turned in as of Thursday at 10 p.m.

Crane Chase vs. Trailside I

Kim’s 3 Mile II vs. Phillips Lanes I

Won 4

Seymour Clemons

Terry Wanish

Dana Calhoun

Table Run

Frank Kosina

Ron Johnson

8 Ball Break

None

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments