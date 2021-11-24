Phillips Men’s Pool League
Week 3
Nov. 16
Team W L
Trailside I 38 10
Kim’s 3 Mile I 34 14
Midway I 32 16
Midway II 32 16
Fusak’s 31 17
South Fork Pub II 28 20
Trailside II 26 22
South Fork 1 24 24
Club 13 I 23 25
Harbor View 23 25
Phillips Lanes II 22 26
Phillips Lanes I 19 29
Crane Chase 17 31
Kim’s 3 Mile II 13 35
Club 13 II 12 36
Meister’s 10 38
Nov. 16 Results
Club 13 I 14
Kim’s 3 Mile II 2
Kim’s 3 Mile I 14
Meister’s 2
Trailside I 13
Club 13 II 3
Midway II 10
Harbor View 6
Phillips Lanes II 10
Phillips Lanes I 6
Fusak’s 9
South Fork I 7
Midway I 9
South Fork Pub II 8
Crane Chase 8
Won 4
Don Fox
Don Hanson
Randy Hook
Hjalmar Johnson
Terry Wanish
Randy Wilund
Al Dassey
Table Run
Joe Z.
Hjalmar Johnson
Randy Hook
8 Ball Break
Bill Elliott
Al Dassey
