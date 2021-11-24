Phillips Men’s Pool League

Week 3

Nov. 16

Team W L

Trailside I 38 10

Kim’s 3 Mile I 34 14

Midway I 32 16

Midway II 32 16

Fusak’s 31 17

South Fork Pub II 28 20

Trailside II 26 22

South Fork 1 24 24

Club 13 I 23 25

Harbor View 23 25

Phillips Lanes II 22 26

Phillips Lanes I 19 29

Crane Chase 17 31

Kim’s 3 Mile II 13 35

Club 13 II 12 36

Meister’s 10 38

Nov. 16 Results

Club 13 I 14

Kim’s 3 Mile II 2

Kim’s 3 Mile I 14

Meister’s 2

Trailside I 13

Club 13 II 3

Midway II 10

Harbor View 6

Phillips Lanes II 10

Phillips Lanes I 6

Fusak’s 9

South Fork I 7

Midway I 9

South Fork Pub II 8

Crane Chase 8

Won 4

Don Fox

Don Hanson

Randy Hook

Hjalmar Johnson

Terry Wanish

Randy Wilund

Al Dassey

Table Run

Joe Z.

Hjalmar Johnson

Randy Hook

8 Ball Break

Bill Elliott

Al Dassey

