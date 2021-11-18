Phillips Men’s Pool League
Week 2
Nov. 9
Team W L
Trailside I 25 7
Midway I 23 9
Fusak’s 22 10
Midway II 22 10
South Fork Pub II 20 12
Kim’s 3 Mile I 20 12
Trailside II 19 13
Harbor View 17 15
South Fork I 17 15
Phillips Lanes I 13 19
Phillips Lanes II 12 20
Kim’s 3 Mile II 11 21
Club 13 I 9 23
Club 13 II 9 23
Crane Chase 9 23
Meister’s 8 24
Nov. 9 Results
Fusaks’s 14
Kim’s 3 Mile II 2
Trailside I 13
Meister’s 3
South Fork Pub II 11
Phillips Lanes II 5
Midway I 11
Harbor View 5
Trailside II 11
Club 13 I 5
Midway II 11
Club 13 II 5
Kim’s 3 Mile I 11
Crane Chase 5
South Fork I 10
Phillips Lanes I 6
Won 4
Louis Collins
Seymour Clemons
Dana Calhoun
Ron Ruege
Bruce Meives
Jay Reischl
Frank Kosina
Derek Anderson
Ron Johnson
Table Run
Mark Petty
Frank Kosina
8 Ball Break
None
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.