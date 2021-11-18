Phillips Men’s Pool League

Week 2

Nov. 9

Team W L

Trailside I 25 7

Midway I 23 9

Fusak’s 22 10

Midway II 22 10

South Fork Pub II 20 12

Kim’s 3 Mile I 20 12

Trailside II 19 13

Harbor View 17 15

South Fork I 17 15

Phillips Lanes I 13 19

Phillips Lanes II 12 20

Kim’s 3 Mile II 11 21

Club 13 I 9 23

Club 13 II 9 23

Crane Chase 9 23

Meister’s 8 24

Nov. 9 Results

Fusaks’s 14

Kim’s 3 Mile II 2

Trailside I 13

Meister’s 3

South Fork Pub II 11

Phillips Lanes II 5

Midway I 11

Harbor View 5

Trailside II 11

Club 13 I 5

Midway II 11

Club 13 II 5

Kim’s 3 Mile I 11

Crane Chase 5

South Fork I 10

Phillips Lanes I 6

Won 4

Louis Collins

Seymour Clemons

Dana Calhoun

Ron Ruege

Bruce Meives

Jay Reischl

Frank Kosina

Derek Anderson

Ron Johnson

Table Run

Mark Petty

Frank Kosina

8 Ball Break

None

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments