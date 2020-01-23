Early WinterFest events begin with the Price County Tavern League Tour from Jan. 8 to Jan. 26. Participants may stop in at any Tavern League-member establishment, pick up a tour sheet and map, take a tour of the establishments and have the tour sheet validated. Cash prizes will be awarded at the Chaparrals breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 26.
The “Windfall” shopping event is currently underway and ends on Sunday, Jan. 26. Visit participating businesses and sign up for a chance to win one of a dozen gift baskets valued at $100 or more, and filled with items donated by local businesses.
WinterFest events continue Friday, Jan. 24 with a Family Luau at the Phillips Community Pool from 5-7 p.m. New this year is a candlelight walk through Wisconsin Concrete Park from 6-8 p.m. (followed by treats at the Rock Garden), and a performance by comedian Ricky Glore at Club 13 beginning at 9 p.m. All events are free of charge.
Saturday’s events begin early when the annual fishing tournament on the Phillips Chain of Lakes begins at 6 a.m., ending at 4 p.m. “Big Fish” bonus prizes and “Largest Fish” payouts will be awarded at 5 p.m. at Harbor View Pub & Eatery. Fishermen and fisherwomen can register at Ross’s Sport Shop, 286 N. Lake Ave. in Phillips. The entry fee is $10.
The Phillips Flurry Snowshoe 5K and 10K race/walk/run begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Phillips School Forest, N9199 N. Worcester Road. Additional information and registration is available online at www.phillipsflurry.com, or register on-site beginning at 8:30 a.m. This is a Wisconsin State Championship event and continues to grow.
Family-friendly events on Saturday include a special storytime and craft hour at the Phillips Library at 10 a.m., and kids’ bingo at the Presbyterian Church from noon to 2 p.m.
The Five Senses will be holding a special WinterFest Wine Tasting from 12:30 to 3 p.m., asking for donations towards the Elk Lake Park music stage.
Saturday continues with the annual snowmobile parade, which begins at Birch Island Resort at 6 p.m. Area snowmobile clubs invite local riders to join the ride on the Phillips Chain of Lakes, ending at Elk Lake Park in time to watch the spectacular fireworks display at 7 p.m. Spectators are invited to cap off the evening with music and dancing at the VFW Post #5778 at 306 S. Lake Ave. The music starts at 8 p.m.
Sunday morning features the annual Chaparrals breakfast at Club 13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The breakfast includes a raffle and prizes awarded for the Price County Tavern League Tour and the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce raffle.
People can visit www.phillipswisconsin.net for more details.
