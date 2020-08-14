At 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, the Phillips School District will be hosting a referendum project update information meeting to give the community an opportunity to see the progress made since the $9.86 referendum was passed by voters in April. Attendees will have the opportunity to view floor plans and hear from district leaders and consultants from HSR Associates and Miron Construction.
To accommodate the current situation, the district is offering community members the ability to attend either in person or virtually.
In order to attend virtually, citizens can find a link to the meeting online at www.phillips.k12.wi.us, and will be able to participate in the meeting in real time.
The district will be able to accommodate up to 40 community members who would like to attend in-person at the high school auditorium. The district strongly recommends that in-person participants follow the current CDC, state and local health department guidelines while visiting the school building.
Any questions pertaining to the meeting may be directed to the district office at 715-339-2419.
