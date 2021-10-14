The Phillips Middle School has named its Students of the Month for September.
Sixth-grade student Dexter Dabler, son of Seth and Mindy Dabler, enjoys playing baseball, football and riding bike. He believes the staff chose him as Student of the Month because he is nice and has good grades. His favorite part of middle school is that there is more freedom and more variety of classes.
Seventh-grader Natalie Grzywnowicz, daughter of Matt and Ann Grzywnowicz, likes swimming, track and field, reading and basketball. She thinks the staff chose her for Student of the Month because she participates in class, is kind and positive and helps others. She always tries her best. Natalie’s favorite part of middle school is lunch and recess.
Eighth-grade student Anna Belan, daughter of Mark and Marni Belan, enjoys reading, basketball and spending time with family. She believes the staff chose her for Student of the Month because she is kind. Her favorite part of middle school is social studies, literature and gym.
