Flambeau Hospital and Marshfield Clinic have teamed up to host the annual Phillips Flurry snowshoe race/run/walk in Phillips.
This year’s Flambeau Hospital Phillips Flurry will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Phillips School Forest, N9199 N. Worcester Road. The Flurry is a sanctioned USSSA snowshoe race and host of the Wisconsin State Championships. Registration for the 5k and 10k races runs from 8:30-10 a.m., with the race starting at 10:30 a.m.
The courses consist of groomed ski trails and packed single track. Rental snowshoes will be available for the event, for a nominal fee. Registrants may reserve a pair by contacting The Crazy Loon.
Door prizes from product sponsors will be drawn for those in attendance at the awards ceremony.
Entry fees are $30 if pre-registered postmarked by January 13, 2020, or $35 after, including race day. A post-race meal is included for all registered participants. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. Children nine years of age and under may participate for a $5 fee, and will receive medals for participation. Proceeds benefit the Phillips High School Cross Country teams, the Phillips School Forest, and Phillips-area silent sports trails.
To register, go to the website www.phillipsflurry.com.
