The Phillips community will show its pride and appreciation to military veterans and active servicemen and women with a new “Hometown Heroes” banner project. Modeled after banner projects already showing up in other Wisconsin cities, 18 banners will be displayed on downtown light poles, each honoring a Phillips serviceman or service woman. Each banner will be two-sided and include a photo of the veteran, name, and military branch. Banners will be displayed for one season from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. Any honorably discharged veteran or those who gave their lives serving, as well as those currently on active duty and who live or have lived in Phillips, will be accepted.
The cost of a banner is $100. Application forms are available at the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce office and at Forward Bank. A limit of 18 applicants will be accepted for this year; additional applications can be held for next year. Applications will be accepted until April 15.
Each banner will also be featured on the Phillips Chamber of Commerce website, which is sponsoring the project along with Forward Bank, a community member. Stacie Prochnow, manager of the Phillips branch of Forward Bank, brought the project to the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors this winter, and will assist in the project. The City of Phillips is also donating its services to install the hanging brackets and hang and take down the banners.
For more information, call Stacie Prochnow at 715-661-0103, or the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-339-4100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.