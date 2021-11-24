During the month of September, the Phillips AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50 worked on a community project for the state.
The Auxiliary delivered two large trailer loads of aluminum cans to the recycling center. As in the past, the Auxiliary used the money collected from the cans to purchase needed items listed on the Ronald McDonald House Wish List. Auxiliary President Dolores Gradnijan loaded her car with the needed supplies the group was able to purchase and delivered them to the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield on Sept. 22.
The Auxiliary is grateful to Dawn Hahn at Northern Lights, Ken and Lori Svoboda and Brian and Linda Skpzypczak at Trailside for their donation of aluminum cans.
