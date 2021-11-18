Phillips Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for October: Ruby Johnson, Taylor Tenut and Sage Cabe.
Johnson is the sixth-grade Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Brady and Linda Johnson. She enjoys music, baking, art and sewing. Johnson thinks the staff chose her because she tries to get her work done and to be nice. Her favorite part of middle school is that the classes are interesting and fun.
Tenut is the seventh-grade Student of the Month. His parents are Alan and Trudy Tenut. Tenut enjoys football, basketball and gaming. He thinks the staff chose him because he gets his work done and turned in on time. His favorite part of school is his friends.
Cabe is the eighth-grade Student of the Month. His parents are Michael and Shannon Clark. Cabe enjoys reading, drawing, writing and listening to music. He thinks the staff chose him because he follows the rules and has good grades. Cabe’s favorite part of school is hanging out with his friends and playing in the band.
