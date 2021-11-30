Philip Leon Hakala, age 84, of Tomahawk, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Country Terrace under the care of Compassus Hospice.
Phil was born on March 31, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Eino & Vienna (Luhtala) Hakala. He was the youngest of three boys in the family. Phil was a graduate of Tripoli High School. He was married to Janice Schweke on April 19, 1958 in Brantwood. Phil proudly served our country with the United States Army.
Phil shared his love of the outdoors, especially camping and fishing, with his children. He loved spending time at the Brantwood Coop Park on Somo Lake. He enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and beamed with pride when his great-grandchildren visited.
Phil is survived by Janice and four of his five children – Brian (Dani) Hakala of Tomahawk, Keith Hakala (Mary) of Tomahawk and Fond du Lac, Lynn Hakala of Parker, CO and Vernon (Becky) Hakala of Rhinelander. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren - Alyssa, Brandon, Zac, Jeremy, Meg, Zoe, and Dom and 7 great grandchildren. Phil is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Eddy and Ray, and his daughter Lori Laaksonen.
A joint Funeral Service for Janice & Phil Hakala will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the Krueger Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, December 2 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 am until the time of services at 11:00 a.m.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences.
