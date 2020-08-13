It was early Saturday morning. The curtains on the dormer windows were blowing gently. I rolled over to the sound of a clap of thunder.
As my grandfather used to say it was “good sleeping weather.”
At the age of 71, ALL weather is good sleeping weather, but the sound of rain on the roof brought about the natural inclinations to pull up the blanket.
I try to avoid the loud creak in the bed springs, so my dog Ivy Claire won’t hear me and rouse as well.
We are two old Grannies, Ivy and I. We are edging along together, both of us with stiff joints, forgetfulness and a general malaise.
I am only slightly ahead of Ivy Claire in that I don’t yet forget where I am and pee on the rug. But, we are aging and weathering together just the same.
She, being 11-years old on the 18th of June and I being 72 on the 24th of October, we flounder along at approximately the same age in “dog” years.
It seems only right some how. Ivy and I shuffling around the park just off our backyard in the morning. There is no tugging on the leash. She’s not willing to “heel” but she isn’t much interested in lunging ahead. She looks at the rabbits and the squirrels without stirring into a barking spell. She sniffs the world with a casual abandon and looks up at me as if to say, “How much farther Peg?
The park forms a long oval stretching around the back of the Torrey Street block which is a good place to give her some exercise on the neatly groomed grass, without causing undue sidewalk distress on her sensitive old paws.
Our feet are aging about the same as well. Hers are cracked and the pads of her feet are separated and mine are marked with a map of veins.
I have gone up one entire shoe size - not sure why. She chews on her pads like they’re a rawhide toy. I haven’t sunk that low, only because I can’t bend at that kind of angle.
I am always looking for something. Keys. Bank card. Tooth brush. Black slippers. Glasses. Grocery shopping list. etc. etc. etc. The truth is I haven’t really lost anything, but I sure can’t remember where I tucked those items away so I’d be able to find them later. The cogs are worn and no longer click together to keep the wheels moving.
Ivy is the same. She is very suspicious about the dog treats I give her. It’s like she thinks if she doesn’t feel like eating them right away, well she can’t just leave them lying on the floor because I might eat them. Now I have never tried one of those hard as a rock biscuits, but she will quickly spirit them out of the kitchen and then into the living room where she buries them in the cushions. She covers them with her snout and then sits down and keeps them under surveillance.
Sometimes she walks around with the biscuits hanging out of her mouth like an old cigar. In her younger years, she would have chewed them up pronto - but now her appetite is small and she is fussy about her treats. Once when she was sitting next to me when I went through the Credit Union drive-up - they offered her a dog biscuit which I guess she didn’t think much of. She quickly turned her head in the opposite direction and stared out the window. The teller seemed a bit surprised and I told him that she was hoping for money.
I just got a very lovely pair of white rocking chairs for the front porch. We like to rock out there and I think how we must look like the genteel grannies that we are. If you don’t have a dog - then get one. You’ll never find a better buddy and dear companion … and of course someone to grow old with!
Several weeks ago I mentioned that I had a metal box buried in my backyard and I promised to let my gentle readers know what it was. My sons were guessing bones, guns, money, jewels and maybe pirate doubloons, Last week when my son Kyle was visiting, he couldn’t stand the suspense and dug up what appeared to be a large metal lid for a box - but no luck. It was just a useless, rusty box lid. No box. But, we kind of had fun with it.
My granddaughter Claudia (who is a bit of a sleuth herself) wanted to warn me not to touch it because if it was the remnants of a bank heist I wouldn’t want my fingerprints on the box. Always the thinker.
Wear your mask!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.