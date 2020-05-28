Is it partly sunny or partly cloudy? If my fading memory serves me right, it seems that the majority of the past Memorial Day weekends have been rainy and windy, with a touch of fog.
Which is appropriate, given the pall that is woven with the memories of war.
For a journalist, it always meant short deadlines and spending time chasing down the patriotic tributes being held all over town. The sunrise service in the cemetery, school bands, and the ceremonies put on by respectful students. The parades down Main Street concluding with the 21-gun salute at the park and the reading of the names of the community heroes lost in the battles and of course those eerie taps, stirring a place of sadness in all of us.
Embossed on my memory is my grandmother’s lovely old piano in her living room. She kept a crocheted runner across the top, where their children’s graduation photos lined up. Three boys and five girls. Sturdy farm kids. Most of whom went off to big cities to find factory work or settling on a farm.
The oldest son, who wore a United States Army uniform in his photo, stood first in that line of siblings. Private Orville Hisel was not to return to his small family farm. His name is etched on a white cross standing in long lines with so many other young soldiers in a military cemetery in the Philippines.
He died in combat, long before I was even born. But, I always think of him on Memorial Day. It’s only right.
Most relevant to my own personal experiences, I remember the Vietnam veterans who died in the jungles of a land so far from home and families. I remember their sacrifices.
I recall looking around at my high school graduation ceremony in 1966, stopping at the faces of my friends that were edged with fear. A few were going to college, but most were going to be drafted.
By some stroke of divine intervention - my classmates all came back. Some of them were without physical scars, but all of them with deep emotional wounds.
There are more than 58,000 names on the Vietnam memorial wall and the average age of the soldiers lost, is said to be 20-years old.
Along the base of the wall their loved ones have left emotional reminders of the youngsters lost in that conflict: old combat boots, a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, a high school letter sweater, photographs of babies, and then grandbabies. Letters from sons and daughters. Military patches, dog tags, flags, and even teddy bears.
Now there is another enemy. Silent, insidious, and deadly. The invisible Corona Virus has taken nearly 100,000 Americans.
As the national quarantine is lifted in the next few days or weeks ahead, let’s promise that in the future Memorial Day observances, we will remember those innocent who died quietly during this unprecedented pandemic.
I wish my gentle readers peace, good health, and a fresh and strong new beginning.
