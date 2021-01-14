Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED... .A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the Northland, lingering longest along portions of the South Shore due to lake effects. A wintry mix will also be possible at times. The snowfall isn't expected to be especially heavy, but it will be rather prolonged, resulting in snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches central Minnesota into parts of northwest Wisconsin, with some locally higher amounts. Light freezing rain will be possible as well at times but any icing is expected to be minimal. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. A period of freezing rain will also be possible but any icing will be minimal. * WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&