Got out of the house yesterday. Trust me fellow inmates - the world is still there!
I’ve served a full year sentence here, tucked inside my cozy, little house which has become known to me as “Cell Block 57.”
It was a spring kind of day, almost normal, with the exception of the odd sight of masks everywhere. I wondered if those folks were exercising an abundance of Covid caution or heading out to rob a bank or possibly a convenience store.
Black masks seem to be a fashion statement. Simple, classic lines.
Designer, stretch straps for around the ears.
I wonder what it will be like to see the bottom half of everyone’s faces again. I find myself smiling at others before I realize that they can’t see my smile.
I still insist on continuing to wear lipstick. But, who would know?
My big Sunday outing was a celebration in a way. I had to go to the hospital/clinic and get myself vaccinated - the first of two inoculations.
I was so thankful. Thankful that the researchers had come up with the secret formula that was contained in the small vials of Covid 19 vaccine. Thankful for what appeared to be an orderly process aimed at putting an end to this virus.
I was assured by the caution of those medical personnel working on Sunday, bustling about, checking records twice and asking the pertinent questions to those arriving at the clinic.
I found myself in the first group of general patients. We - being the chosen ones for our vulnerability to the virus and for those of us, with a list of health issues so familiar to the elders. It was a sobering experience to be a part of the “old folks.” The room was full of those on walkers, canes or just walking slowly, waiting for instructions.
There were cars in the parking lot, where those who decided not to come into the clinic were waiting. Signs directed them to sit in their vehicles and staff would come out to give them their inoculation.
I chose to go inside because I was hoping there was someone to talk to - there’s always the reporter bubbling in my head. I also wanted to thank those who were working on Sunday and taking their own risks to be there.
The entire process took about a half an hour. Although there were people saying that they didn’t feel a thing - I did. I thought it hurt. Not a lot - but some.
I’ll have a second in mid-March and then I can dance in the streets if I wish!
After that process you were guided to a chair where you had to sit for 15-minutes to be sure you weren’t going to have a reaction.
What was I doing here with all these old people I wondered? We twitched and read the hand-outs and then put our scarves back on so we’d be ready to have this experience behind us.
We all will. When your turn comes up - go! Don’t be among those who are waiting to see what other’s reactions are. Don’t be afraid of the vaccine! You’ll not be safe back out in the world without this shot of almost magical serum that will give us back our lives. We’ll be able to have some neighbors in! Hug our families! Make a nice dinner for friends! Walk around the block without fearing you’ll meet someone inside of social distance!
It will mean the end of being fearful every time your throat feels sore or you feel achy or worn out. This is the beginning of the end of this - the oddest year of all.
Roll up your sleeves and say yes to the vaccine!
