Putzing around the house on Mother’s Day, with rain/snow tapping at the window panes, made the quarantine more dreary than usual — and it was a long day.
I am trying hard to remember the decree “no parties” currently allowed and that includes hosting my own “pity party” however, feeling sorry for myself is only offset by remembering that everyone else is struggling with the very same angst. I have not been singled out. My family and I continue to shelter in place, wear our masks, and stay home. We are all healthy, for this I, am exceedingly grateful.
Those I have been connecting with have been resolutely optimistic. Last week my family met online with a program called “zoom.” It was satisfying in that I could see all of their faces and hear their voices and most of all - their laughter.
It was quite medicinal. It reminded me to pull up my socks and find something productive to do.
I have decided with all of this free time - it might be time for me to bring out my book. My book, titled “Sentimental River” held a lot of hopes for me.
But, now yes, there it is - tucked in my underwear drawer. A book that I had considered quite an accomplishment considering the length of time it took me to write it. Can you say forever?
But, nothing had prepared me for the sad fact that publishers are not buying books written by unknown authors and it is a hard nut to crack.
I sent out “Sentimental” and wrote “query” letters and still no interest. Rejection of this kind after the effort it took to author a book was so very painful, so I “set it aside.”
Many authors hoping for publication “set their books aside” after they receive letters that begin,” Thank you for submitting your manuscript. It is not something that fits our needs right now.”
It is worse than a kick in the keister. I set it aside.
So, it has been a long while and I feel compelled to pick it up again. A harsh edit and a bit of a rewrite will answer my need for productivity. I am not sure if it will mean meeting my characters like old friends or will they seem like pale versions of themselves who are ready to be put down - or set aside again, in my underwear drawer.
Thirty-one chapters, 60,000 words. Fiction. All fiction. It is constructed around the truth of the failed LaFarge, Wisconsin dam project. One of my friends suggested I do not blame this tale of woe on the Army Corps of Engineers (which truthfully I had) or they might sue me for defamation or something.
Here is a graph from my manuscript: “The course of the Sentimental River runs curvy, dark and cold, with white foam collecting in the rough grasses standing along its edges. Not just a stream, it has evolved as an ancient life form. Older than the trees and far older than the grasses, it was born when the lands were divided and pushed into ridges and it was filled by waters of a unique clarity from crystal springs deep within the earth.”
I begin by trying to endear readers to this river and hope that they will be outraged when you learn that the Army Corps wants to dam it up and create a recreational lake, displacing all of the farmers in the valley. It is kind of a story about man’s grand plans and the sacred path of a natural waterway.
Mixed into this tale are threads of the Vietnam War, the loss of a baby in the floodwaters, Native Americans trying to save their burial sites, and the Amish communities coming to settle along with the farmers losing their lands and wrapping up with the first Environmental Impact Statement.
First I have to rename the Corps to the “Federal Bureau of Dams and Bridges “- not to be confused with the Corps which has numerous failed projects sprinkled across the country.
All of this time spread out before me and I’d better get cracking. It is late in life for publication - but chin up, tut tut and here I go. Keep a good thought for me gentle readers.
