I take a lot of flack because I believe in Santa Claus.
Some people find it odd that a staid, 72-year old writer, average sort of community member, mother of three sons, Granny of five grandchildren would still publicly profess to believe in Santa. They question my mental stability and in turn - I question theirs.
The world struggles through dark times and grief. Some days it is hard to move forward.
But, there is a bit of light. That’s Santa.
Here’s a jolly, old elf who can warm the coldest heart and gives hope to the world and all you need to do is BELIEVE. So easy. After all he might be real, and if he is and you’ve disparaged his very being - you’re going to feel real embarrassed and let’s not speculate on which list you’re going to end up. Just sayin.
I’ve been a journalist for 40 years and I have to tell you that I am not easily duped. I check my facts and I have done a bit of that investigative work for you naysayers in hopes of winning you over to my side. If that’s called bias … so be it.
Seems Santa has been around for as long as anyone can remember and yet he’s also hip, happening and cool. He and the elves are big into the social media in several different ways.
Take the Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota, where they’ve gotten into the spirit of the thing and they offer a 24-7 camera aimed right at the barn where the reindeer reside.
There are specific times that Santa comes out of the shed and feeds the reindeer buckets of corn and whatever it is that reindeer eat and if you watch at those times - you can see him. But, at other times the action is mostly zookeepers cleaning up the - well the reindeer “gifts.” There are also caretakers wandering around doing other zoo-keeperish things and I have to admit the tall fencing kind of takes away from the “wildness” of the camera coverage. The streaming list along the bottom of the screen of those who are on the “good” list also made me wonder. I hope there wasn’t a charge for having your name on the list - that would seem a bit like extortion.
But, Santa went on record as saying these are just some reindeer that he is taking care of and training for the day they may fly - the real reindeer are already at the North Pole.
That explains why there is no fencing over the top of the cage because “real” reindeer might just fly right out. Believe me, kids would question that.
So, had to “drill down” as the techies say and check some new sources. Mainly, Santa’s blog.
It seems (totally unbeknownst to me) that Santa has an official “hometown.” I mean the North Pole is a given, but it seems he’s named “Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland” as his headquarters.
Now, this place apparently has a lot going for it. The Aurora Borealis filling the horizon quite frequently is amazing and it would be hard to commercialize those, but as the realtors say “it’s all about location.”
According to the related website the city is the Capitol of Lapland and the home of Santa’s Village. It is located right on the Arctic Circle and on the confluence of the River Ounas and the River Kami (I am not making this up).
If you can believe the Internet, there are 60,000 people who have chosen to live in Rovaniemi making it the 15th biggest city in Finland. That’s a good deal more populated than almost the entire Northwoods of Wisconsin.
Santa lives eight kilometers to the north, towards Ivalo on E75.
The city’s website states that the country enjoys free wi-fi and also “Right of Public Access” which means that anyone can roam freely through the countryside - even private property. There is however, no smoking.
Santa can be seen on some video sequences talking to world leaders (see! they believe) and saying some things about wishing for world peace, which I am very much in favor of.
You can see some nice shots of Santa in the snow and of his workshop, which I must say looks much the way I thought it might.
(It is pretty big, which made me wonder for a minute about whether it might be a mall - perish the thought - but he does need a lot of production space.)
It appears Santa’s workshop is quaint and almost commercial free and innocent in appearance. The city of Rovaniemi seemed to join in the sidestepping of crass commercialism with the only real money-making scheme I noted was “renting coats” to visitors who forgot that it is in the minus digits. Forget to bring warm gear? Rent a coat and I am suspecting other cold weather accoutrements like boots too.
I am sure that walking around in a light jacket would label you as a tourist and a rube. Rent a coat? Why not?
The reindeer shown are beautiful animals and seem to have pretty nice personalities too. Santa even has a real twinkle in his eye and I don’t think it is a lighting trick. It appears to be a very real twinkle. His authentic Laplander outfits and his thick beard add to the magic. Could it be?
We don’t have many heroes anymore. Maybe this guy with the belly like a bowl full of jelly could be the hero we so need. He loves everyone, especially children and no one can fault that.
I think Santa Claus is the guy who hung the moon and go ahead and laugh - but I believe and I know which list I am on.
