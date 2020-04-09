Attention: Coronavirus-free zone straight ahead. Let me share my squirrel story and let’s not think about “it” for a bit. I want my gentle readers to take a break. You do not need to wash your hands to read this and you may move about freely in the room.
I have shared many a squirrel story with gentle readers over the years. I am a proverbial squirrel magnet. They love to be near me and I mean “near” in the oddest sort of way. I am simply a mild-mannered reporter, but to the squirrel, I am their rock star.
There was the one that jumped in my car when I was lunching in a park. He climbed up the side of my little car (how do they do that?) and tried to grab the sandwich right out of my hand! The gall.
Then there was the crusty little vermin that got into my house in Chippewa Falls and ran around knocking things out of the windows and tearing the curtains down. I was at work and my brother, Joe, and his daughter, Ellie, scared that one out. However, I didn’t get that part of the story and when I came home, I saw the mess the “vandals” had left and I called the police (who were ironically on my city beat). I am sure the responding officer shared that “break-in” story around the precinct in the morning.
I once had some squirrels invade a cottage I was living in near Lodi. They came down the walls and I was none the wiser until I found chewed up hickory nuts in my underwear drawer! Not your usual variety of squirrelly bobs would be so bold as to begin a nest in your underpants.
I also had a squirrel that got into the hatchback of my car while camping with my son. We sat and watched it go through the car until it found some potato chips and then proceeded to eat them one at a time. No sense of personal space, those guys.
Fast forward to 2020. My backyard backs up to a park and I did have second thoughts about buying this house when I noticed all of the squirrels running up and down the trees. Nah, I thought. But, my fears were not unfounded. I found one Sunday morning that there was a squirrel racing around in my sunroom. My brave terrier Ivy and I went in there with a broom. I heard it back in a corner behind the television. I was peeking behind there waving my broom and it jumped up, over the TV and ONTO MY HEAD.
I know you’re thinking that I am just trying to spin a good story, but I swear to you that it had made a four-point landing on my head and then jumped off. I couldn’t make that up. I screamed so loud I am sure the neighborhood thought the fire siren was going off.
Then for the next five days — I am not exaggerating in the least — I lived with this squirrel in the sunroom. It came out at night and ran around and knocked over plants, broke a lamp and — of course — pooped. Squirrels are big into pooping. So, I went and bought a trap, baited it, and waited. It wasn’t having anything to do with the trap. So finally, I took a storm window out and then left the window open for about a couple of hours (it was in the 30s) and finally, it found its way out. I breathed a huge sigh of relief and started cleaning up its mess.
I am hoping this is my last squirrel story and that the little terrorists will move on to target others and leave me the heck alone. Peace. Peace at last?
