I live a quiet life. You could even say it is a real yawn. I have spent the last few weeks painting cabinet doors so believe me when I say quiet.
I started this project without really thinking it through.
I bought a darling dollhouse built in 1945, and I couldn’t afford to tear out the tatty old cabinets, and gosh, you have to have someplace to put your dishes and food and stuff! Am I right? So in the name of economy, I paint until my eyes cross.
All the cabinet doors are down, and my kitchen stands naked and totally without privacy at all. Right out there in front of God and everyone else, my poor junk food choices are on display. There are those three packages of pizza mix, a line of cake mixes, a big bag of potato chips (operative word “big”), and many other testaments to “someone” living in this house who follows a very unhealthy diet. OK. So I live alone. Well, except for my terrier Ivy Claire, who has her own doorless cabinet with all her dog treats stacked up. We stand together in this great hour of shame for all to see.
There is a half bag of chocolate chips, and I don’t believe there should ever be a half bag — unless one is eating chips by the fistful. It is obvious that I am not baking cookies — that takes a whole bag. There’s just no other chocolate in the house, so that leaves the chips in a very vulnerable position. I really don’t like the way “raw” chocolate chips taste. They’re waxy, sort of, and not at all like they are melted into a warm cookie. But, desperate times call for desperate measures, and when I need chocolate, I need chocolate.
I am painting the cabinet doors soft antique ivory and I have ordered hardware handles that are called “bin cups,” like from the hardware or feed store, I guess. I think they’ll look great. Now to find a carpenter-type to put them back together.
The cupboards were handmade many, many years ago, and as a credit to the carpenter who built them, they are good and strong and straight. There are many, many cabinets and drawers — in fact, when I counted the hardware to order, I found I needed a combination of 69. Now that doesn’t mean I didn’t overestimate the total — math has never been my strong suit. But, time will tell as we put them back up how many there are. 69? Hmmm.
This is the third house that I’ve owned where cabinet painting was necessary. I should know better, and for sure I do now.
I do not think I ever had 69 doors facing me, but it will be nice to have all that storage.
I don’t really mind the work, but the repetitive motions have been hard on my old spine. I dream, sleep, eat and paint one door after another. I haven’t kept track of the hours I’ve spent, but I know it is more than 69. Again, I remind myself to be grateful for the storage and grateful to have my own house.
The first floor of the house is getting close to being finished. There’s still cabinet door-hanging, and then resurfacing the counters, and wallpapering to do, but I find myself digging deep for energy as the days grow longer and the warm afternoon sun streams into the sunroom next to the kitchen.
Houses all have their own individuality. Even the cookie-cutter McMansions. Old houses, in particular, have their own personality. This place is a Dutch Colonial Revival — whatever that is. The one-car garage has a high pitched roof commonly known as a “salt-box.” I have dormers front and back, and lots of cozy little nooks, including a nice breakfast nook. I will enjoy that nook as soon as I get those 69 cabinet doors out of there!
Sorry, gentle readers. I am pretty sure you’re not all that interested in painting cabinet doors, but for right now, that is what my life has become.
I hope spring is coming to the Northwoods. I love my new place, but I still miss all of you and those lovely pointy pines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.