I am a little embarrassed to admit this, but I have a rather eccentric interest in obituaries. Sort of odd, don’t you think?
As a journalist, I have always been aware that obituaries are the most frequently read items in the newspaper.
When I was an editor, I incurred the wrath of the grieving family and friends should I publish an error in their dearly departed’s obituary. It was the only item in the paper that I insisted have as many proof-readers as humanly possible.
Now the obituaries arrive electronically and have already been vetted, so there is no retyping and far less margin for error. I am imagining that funeral directors are now taking the blame for any misspellings or omissions - like forgetting a survivor which could mean a black mark on the paper forever.
It is hard to understand why the final publication is so important, but I always thought it might have been the only (and the final) opportunity for the deceased to appear in the newspaper.
In the past, the family brought the obituary into the office. I remember getting stuck in the middle of a family feud when one sister of the deceased was intentionally left out of the obit and she was pretty steamed. Apparently, there had been some falling out many years before and she was now estranged from her family. She brought in another obit in which she was included and then the other side came sweeping into the office, dabbing at tears and telling me that I had no right! Talk about dysfunctional families.
The reason I like to read obituaries is that they are (sometimes) very interesting and quite remarkable. If the person was interesting - then the obit follows.
It used to be that the obits were written by the funeral director who kept to a very formulaic sort of presentation. Who, when they died, maybe what they died of, where the person worked, how many children and grandchildren there were and maybe a favorite cabin was mentioned. Pretty cut and dried.
Now obituary columns have gotten pretty long and pretty loose.
I personally like the more casual approach. After all, it is not a resume and now a person’s work history gets a far more cursory description and the dogs and cats are listed as survivors and any kind of odd hobby might get top billing.
I recently read one which mentioned that the person was a big hit at parades where he would play the calliope. That’s interesting, and how sad to lose the calliope player because there probably isn’t another to take his place.
There are knick-names right up with the photograph, which is always so helpful when the picture (maybe their favorite) was taken 50-years ago.
I like the photos of those who are laughing. It just leaves the impression of a person who enjoyed their life.
I like to read about the women who were members of the suffragette movement and maybe in some way helped me get the right to vote - it reminds me to be thankful for their actions.
I appreciate the women who are remembered as wonderful Granny’s and what kind of sweets she’d made that her family loved. Nice memories that should be held in higher regard over more worldly awards.
Gleaning a few from the Sunday paper (respectfully), there was a gentleman who loved to dog sled into the Boundary Waters to fish for lake trout. Another man owned a 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe Esmerelda and took it to car shows (he was 98) and another (known as Tubby) showed his 1940 Lime Green Chevrolet.
There was the remembrance of a blind woman who could still roll out lefsa perfectly (she was 92) and a woman they’d called “Dusty” who had raised ten kids and I like that it mentioned that she’d had a pony (Billy) and a cart as a child.
There was also an obituary for a man who passed at the age of 99 and alluded to some “scooter escapades” which took place following the loss of his driver’s license.
It seems that most obituaries are now written by the family (as it should be) and sometimes “pre-written” by the deceased.
There is an art to it and an opportunity to appropriately remember and honor those who have passed.
I think we all wonder how we’ll be remembered. I hope my family can find a photo of me laughing and will mention that my dog Ivy Claire, was my dearest friend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.