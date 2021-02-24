I love to read. and in the past have never watched much television - until the pandemic. Now I watch quite a few nights.The advertisements are so annoying that I want to cover my head, but I guess that’s the price a nation in quarantine pays for entertainment.
I like the documentaries and the series that offer good character development.
I am not a big fan of the murder and mayhem series that leave one of the characters sprawled across the sidewalk with blood running from the huge stab wound in their neck.
Instead I have recently discovered a new favorite HGTV program that I am very fond of.
It is called quite simply “Home Town.”
The idea is that a very likable young couple, Erin and Ben Napier and their little daughter Helen, are in the business of historic restoration in a sweet, little town called “Laurel” in Mississippi.
The place has (like many small towns) fallen on hard times. Stores and businesses have closed and people have moved away, leaving vacant houses behind on streets where neighborhoods once stood proud.
Erin is an artist and a interior designer with a wild and wonderful imagination. She envisions the “rough around the edges” homes in a newly restored form and then works with those who are looking to settle in a hometown of their dreams. Most families want big historic homes and some are hoping to find a small retirement place, while others need room for their growing families.
As Ben says,”We just want to give the old houses some love!”
They both concur that they want buyers to be happy and content in their new “Home Town” a place where they fit in and they can meet the neighbors, who come bringing chocolate chip cookies and there are parks for the kids to play in and room for their dogs to run.
Sure it is ideal, but not unlike real life there are always a few painful stumbling spots.
There is usually at least one unpredicted restoration foible which offers a realistic, albeit painful, lesson in restoration.
In one house there was a huge infestation of bees. A bee keeper came and smoked them out and put them into a hive for them to attach themselves. Another wildlife issue was an attic full of bats. Yuk.
There were houses with leaks and sway-back floors. One place had a drainage problem in the back yard and a heavy rain would fill the living room right up to the fireplace.
But, Ben and Erin would figure it out and keep moving forward. Some were in pretty good shape, according to home maintenance standards and really just needed “updating.”
What I found most encouraging is their attention to holding onto the historic detailing. They don’t do what many “house-flippers” do. They add back in the classic features that have been stripped away by time.
They want to bring their City of Laurel back to life and their efforts are truly a testament to living their lives for a real purpose.
Their next goal - they chose a small town with some picturesque southern streets and churches and city square and just waiting to do a city-wide project be the next come-back “Home Town.”
