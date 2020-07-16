I am not much of a gardener. Not much at all. But, I do try and after I moved to “This Old House” I had big plans of putting in all kinds of lovely stuff, from hollyhocks to Clematis and back.
In my mind I saw landscaping at its finest. Better Homes and Gardens - move over!
Well, so it seems that the best laid plans and all of that … however, when I moved here to my 1945 Dutch Colonial Revival in October, I found that the perennials that had been cozied up around the house had pretty much seen their last hurrah. I wasn’t sure what to expect come spring. I was prepared to meet new flowering friends and plant lovely and unique flowers and vines of my own.
I learned a number of things. First, I can’t bend over much anymore. I kept an ice pack in the freezer and if I could feel the muscles in my back start to seize up, I’d stop and head for the couch for a while - ice pack in my underwear making unkind and uncouth statements about my advanced genteel maturity.
The ravages of age worked against me, but I kept working in spurts and hoped for the best.
My loyal gentle readers know that I have been through various fisticuffs with squirrels. They never let up those sassy, chattering, stinkin’ squirrel.
Besides the one that crawled in through the fireplace in early spring and stayed in the sunroom for five days, it seems the rest were waiting their friend and adventurer to map out with his report concerning my grand gardening hopes and my packages of seeds.
First, it was the pumpkins and sunflowers I planted in one corner. Practically purring with pride I checked the little mounds of seeds a day or so later only to find that the squirrel believed that I’d laid out a lovely banquet for them. Not one seed to be seen.
I planted a serious second try in the front of the house and the seeds along the porch similarly disappeared. There were just holes where my flowers had been sown. Well, they have to eat I guess - but what’s wrong with nuts and berries?
Enough about the garden, or the lack there of.
It seems that others in my new town, struggle as well. I now sit on the city council for Ward 2, District 3 in Clintonville and as such I must serve on the Plan Commission.
There are various ordinances written to keep residential property owners from letting their yards get out of hand. Grass must be kept clipped. One such gardener was put through the public flogging of being “tagged by public works” and required to trim up their yard. It seems their front yard had been turned into a prairie/cottage garden and let’s just say the neighbors were not pleased.
After a long discussion about freedoms and what is a flower and what is not - the ordinance will be coming up again at the next council meeting. They may have to mow their lawn or they may be given a bit of slack and the prairie grows on.
I decided to recuse my vote because I didn’t have enough information. Property owners should have the freedom to do what they wish I believe, but I drove past the property in question and I have to admit it looked like a house in foreclosure (it is not).
I have made several votes that I later regretted and have since pledged to myself that inexperience is no excuse! I have to make votes that I can sleep with and vote according to what the neighboring constituents would likely want. To make the whole thing worse - the owner of the property in question (a very fine, upstanding young man) also sits on the city council - so then the conflict of interest rules rear their ugly head and … well there you are. The ordinance violation will come before the council and the bloviators (including myself) will have their day in court. Now, if they wanted to talk about reducing the squirrel population in the park behind my house - I’d have a lot to say. But, I find myself wondering how to vote on this “Natural Lawn” variation. I seem to have dug myself into gardening issues on both fronts.
In conclusion: Just to keep you all interested and willing to come back to “Pegged RIght” next week … when I was planting pumpkins I found a three-foot square metal box buried just below the top soil. So now I must call the Chief of Police to come and help me excavate the thing. Cash? Precious metals? Drugs? Bones? Not a word to anyone! The unknown is the spice of life! Keep this secret something in mind and stay tuned!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.