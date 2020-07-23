It is a bright Monday morning and it is trash day. The huge, growling truck will be passing by soon to methodically collect a week’s worth of discarded materials.
The behemoth moves slowly down the block with its long mechanical arm reaching out, lifting the trash carts high before tapping the contents out into the side of the truck before moving on.
It is municipal trash collection at its most robotic.
Household garbage is first collected in bags inside each house then the bags are moved to the trash bin on wheels and the heavy lids protect the contents from the eyes of the curious neighbors and the raccoons.
Between the weekly garbage and the recycling collection, no one will see your collection of liquor bottles or beer cans, stacks of disposable diapers, the burnt roast, bananas gone past the sell-by-date, or clutches of old billing invoices — some stamped “overdue” in red.
It’s not something we’re proud of. The trash each old house on my street generates each week is carefully covered up and moved off. Out of sight and out of mind.
I remember my grandfather burning the trash in an old metal barrel out by the barn. It did not smell good and sometimes smoldered and smoked all day. Back in the day, I hauled the trash to the town dump and the “dump guy” would cover it with dirt.
Fast forward a decade or two. My grandchildren’s traditional trash truck came around their street and would physically pick up the trash and throw it in the yaw of their truck. The trash guys rode along clinging to the side. I felt bad for them and worried they’d be injured. So did my grandchildren. They would stand in the big front bay window of their house and watch intently. The trash guys would always remember to wave at the little white-haired kids waiting for them in the window.
Sometimes they’d wait in the front yard, to better observe the operation.
My grandson, Hunter, loved the garbage truck and proudly stated that he wanted to be a garbage man when he grew up. I recall that he once stated to me that I’d have a standing invitation to his house to watch for the truck.
“It comes on Tuesday, Granny! Want to come back next week?”
Gotta love that innocence of children. I lived five hours away.
Fast forward to a few weeks back, the garbage truck operator had a moment of daydreaming or a lapse of attention that led him to forget to bring the big arm back into the correct position. The trash cart flew off and hit a neighbor’s shiny black SUV. Broke the windows and crumpled in the side of the vehicle on the street side.
They had to tow it off and it was gone to the body shop for a month or more. A painful lesson in how to wreck your car without ever leaving home, or even the breakfast table.
I wonder whatever happened to those guys who used to ride the side of the trucks, jumping down to pick up the old battered cans and toss the detritus in the back. All those jobs were taken by a one-man operation (plus the robot arm). I kind of like the old way — not unlike the day when the milkman brought the milk, butter, and eggs to your door. Or how about the ice cream truck with its tinkling bell and lots of treats? Kyle, my youngest son in Orlando has an ice cream truck in his neighborhood when he hears that calliope kind of music … if we should be talking on the phone, he immediately says: “Gotta go — ice cream truck is coming.”
Then he scavenges around for change and my mid-40’s son is standing behind the line of kids waiting to buy a snow cone or a chocolate drumstick. He’s a good kid who has learned that a simple life is best when touched by a human element.
I digress. I am not sure what made me wax about the business of trash removal.
I can only guess it was the looming deadline for this column.
Take care gentle readers. Stay healthy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.