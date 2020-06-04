Hello gentle readers! This seems to be gardening week at our place and my person, Peg, is outside doing things with seeds and plants and bark. So she has asked me, Ivy Claire, her wire-haired fox terrier, to write the Pegged Right this week.
From what I can observe from the sunroom windows, where I sit quite often on my ottoman, (so I might watch the terrorist squirrels, conniving chippies and birds scolding passing cats) - she is mostly bending over and then straightening up and saying some words that I can’t hear, but judging by her red face and the way she keeps clutching her back, I will assume her language is responsible for the blue mist over the garden.
At any rate, it was just this morning when I was at my window when I saw a neighbor walking by with a small, fuzzy puppy on a leash. The puppy was bolting from left to right pulling her person’s arm like a good piece of beef jerky. It brought back some memories of when I was a mere baby and how I had so much work before me to train Peg. Obedience training 101. So, I have decided to offer this wisdom for those small canines in the neighborhood who have some people to tug into shape.
So, canine youngsters, you can learn from a Granny Dog such as myself (soon to be 11) if you’re willing to train your person the basics.
Housebreaking is easy. You know when you have to go outside and the only training your person needs is to let them know that if they don’t get up and take you outdoors you will promptly squat on some soft surface. Tile or wood is not enough. It should be carpeting, then they have to get down and spend some time clearing and spraying and scrubbing. It has been my experience that running around in circles also prompts some 911 kind of attention.
It is important to reverse the guilt. Little puppy ignored too long? Can a dog open a door? Who needs to be scolded here? I used to whine two or even three times a night. Out we’d go. Peg walked into the door a time or two until she wised up. Now, that I am of a certain genteel maturity - I find my bladder is not one to wait, so we’ve kind of established a 3 a.m. habit. Works for both of us.
I wish her nocturnal reaction time was a little quicker, but she is an older human and it takes her a bit just to sit up. Then she can’t remember where she left her shoes, not to mention the leash or her jacket.
Whatever the hour, when you come back inside, get between your person and the jar of dog treats so that she doesn’t forget that there is a gratuity due. Which brings up a related topic. How to train your human with treats.
Peg is very compliant, even generous with treats. I give her the old puppy dog eyes and then wag my tail like crazy. This is to let her know that she is being a good girl. Soon she was dispensing so many treats there was no reason to eat that bland dog food in your bowl.
Training your human to take you along. This can be a real sticking point because there are lots of places that frown (like the meat market or diner) on canines just walking in like we owned the place. I am too short of course, to swipe a customer’s ham sandwich, but some of my larger buddies can grab a whole chicken and turn around and run out the door and down the street before the diner can choke.
Finally, this is something that needs to be established as soon as you move in. Where to sleep? Well, your person’s bed of course. Some humans are resistant to sleeping with a dog, but work it out. Humans are warm, soft and usually quiet to curl up with. I like to move the blankets around first thing and establish a little nest right in the dead center of the bed is best.
Perks can be administered as soon as you have a well-trained human. There is no limit to the loyalty and allegiance you can expect. Toys, blankets, your own pillow, regular walks and scrambling an egg along with hers in the morning, have all been a part of the program here. She sometimes leaves the radio on for me when she’s going to be gone for a while. She insists, however on Wisconsin Public Radio for my cultural development, but I am working on country, blue grass or maybe comedy bits.
Now that I have gone over these disciplinary matters, I realize that Peg is really a well-behaved human, I think when she comes in from the garden, I’ll let her scratch me behind my ears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.