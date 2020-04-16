First: Let’s clear the decks. Just the facts. My nerves are absolutely shredded. I think I might be losing my grip. Sane? Insane? Gentle readers, you make the call. I hope you’re in a more stable place.
Because I have been serious about “sheltering in place,” I couldn’t decide where to spend Easter Sunday, so I just traveled to the living room, with quick side trips into the kitchen.
What do any of us know about what is “normal” during a novel coronavirus world? Personally, I am just learning how to spell it.
(Excuse this aside — I firmly believe in Santa Claus, but the Easter Bunny is pushing my buttons. I want to believe, but even if he was practicing social distancing — I didn’t get so much as a jelly bean on my front porch. I am a bit hurt, but I am trying to tell myself he didn’t get my change of address card.)
It was March 24 when the state of Wisconsin swung the heavy door closed on Wisconsin. Get in your houses, people, and stay there! Eight days in March and now a dozen into April for a total of 20 days on Easter. Seems longer doesn’t it? I have been calling my sweet house “Cell Block 57” because as a longtime journalist, I have to speak the truth.
This going into our third week of “stay home” orders, I admit that I did OK. I only left my house to go to the laundromat, pharmacy and grocery twice. A few trips to pick up milk and my absentee ballot — and a few great call-in and carry-out hamburgers from downtown Clintonville at Cindy B’s! (Thanks Cindy, you are truly a hero on the front lines.)
The lockdown has had some positive effects. Kids are getting tired of their screens and devices and are hunched down over puzzles. They are gathered with their parents and their siblings and they are playing “Sorry” or “Monopoly” or maybe “Parcheesi.” Sure, there might be some bickering over who owns Park Place or who gets the little silver car player’s piece, but that’s normal. That’s what we’re going for.
I have noticed one house across the park and nearly every morning the family takes a “recess” and they all jump on their trampolines and holler really loud. Such beautiful sounds. The chortling of the fad and the delightful squealing from all the little children bouncing around like kernels in a popcorn machine.
Forgive me, things on Cell Block 57 are pretty slow. I am kind of running low on material here and so in closing, I will share a list that a gentle reader from Phillips sent to me. It’s likely to make you laugh as much as it did me. Thanks Nancy.
* Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks. The other half will come out with a drinking problem.
* I used to spin that toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune. Now I turn it like I'm cracking a safe.
* I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.
* PSA: every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they fit. Pajamas will have you believe all is well in the kingdom.
* Homeschooling is going well. Two students suspended for fighting and one teacher fired for drinking on the job.
* I don't think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks we'd go from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone.
* This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house and told my dog ... we laughed a lot.
* So, after this quarantine … will the producers of My 600 Pound Life just find me or do I find them?
* Quarantine Day 5: Went to this restaurant called THE KITCHEN. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business.
* My body has absorbed so much soap and disinfectant lately that when I pee it cleans the toilet.
* Day 5 of homeschooling: One of these little monsters called in a bomb threat.
* I'm so excited — it's time to take out the garbage. What should I wear?
* I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to Puerto Backyarda. I'm getting tired of Los Livingroom.
* Classified ad: Single man with toilet paper seeks woman with hand sanitizer for good clean fun.
* Day 6 of homeschooling: My child just said, "I hope I don't have the same teacher next year.” I'm offended.
* Better six feet apart than six feet under.
