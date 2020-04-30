Hollyhocks. That is what I am beginning with. Those old fashioned, tall and lush, (growing to as much as 11-feet) and come in the most dramatic colors you could ever hope for.
Crepe paper bells in deep purples, dark roses and pale pinks (as touted by the seed packets). A few dollars and you hold hopes, however, wistfully, in your hand.
My grandmother grew hollyhocks every year. They lined the side of the weathered woodshed and brightened the gray wood siding. I remember them as being mostly pink and red and my cousins and I would pluck off a few bell shaped blossoms and pretend they were the long beautiful skirts of a royal princess.
I really want some of those bending in the breeze in my new yard. Hollyhocks can signal the end of this terribly dreary spring. We can celebrate the arrival of summer with the nodding of hollyhock stems crowded with blossoms.
I have never been a good gardener. It just hasn’t been a part of what I know or understand. But, deep in my heart and soul I dream about gardening - not with a rake and a hoe, but by closing my eyes or flipping through a seed catalog.
I either buy seeds that are not right for my region, or I plant them too early and sometimes too late and the blossoms come on during the first frost. Then there are the soil conditions, about which I know even less and watering? How much is too much?
Which side of the house offers enough sun? Which flowers grow in the shade and love it there? How much to fertilize?
I am blessed this year with a hearty crop of perennials at my new/old house. I haven’t much of an idea about what all of them are - but these “volunteers” are popping up all over with a welcomed determination.
The first ones to ease through the frozen soils were the crocus. They burst in a lovely purple with a bright yellow center. Then it snowed. So much for the crocus. Their velvet petals quickly recoiled and were not to reappear. Now I have some small white STAR FLOWERS bursting forth that appear to be a bit hardier. They seem to be taunting the other green things coming up, like the Iris and the daffodils which are far taller and fuller - but without blooms. The star flowers gather together like a family reunion.
Another of my favorites in the old fashion, cottage, garden style, are the morning glories. So interesting how they will grow and tangle up whatever they can snug up next to. They close their bright blue blossoms ever so quietly in the evening. Only to burst forth in the morning sun - hence the name I guess. I have some trellis across the front of my porch and plan to plant them there and cross my fingers that they like it there.
I think I will back the Morning Glories up with some hearty Sweet Potato vines which seem to like the idea of curling and winding with their neon green vines, showy, pretty, but not productive (don’t think I’d want my front porch covered with lumpy, orange sweet potatoes).
I once had a garden pond which I loved and still miss. I dug it out by myself with my handy dandy shovel and created a natural form about eight by eight. It was about a foot deep in places and I lined the bottom with plastic and then covered it with small stones and arranged bigger rocks along the “shore.”
I bought some water plants which were so much fun. Most of them you scoop from a cow tank at the landscapers and then just take them home and place them in the water. No planting and no weeding. It seems like even before the water plants took hold, the froggies came! Big frogs, teeny frogs and where they came from I will never know. They just showed up and started croaking. Lovely sound in the evening. Deep and resonant, a froggie chorus if you will. Kyle built me a waterfall and the sound of the water coursing into the pond was so peaceful. I put some little twinkle lights in the trees near the pond and well …. it was my happy place.
I am far too old to dig a garden pond now, but my imagination is tossing around other water feature ideas. Well, now it is time to push back from my desk and get serious about spring. Stay safe and healthy gentle readers.
