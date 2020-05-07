I don’t know what it says about my IQ - but it is true that I am easily entertained. I don’t need a Broadway show or even television. I tend to sit in my usual lethargic fashion and stare out into my backyard which borders a park. I usually read one book after another, but the library remains closed.
This morning I have been watching a bus load of naughty squirrel chase each other up and down the trees and a couple of hungry bunnies eating my newly sprouted plants … all without a single commercial break!
I guess I am mostly getting through this quarantine with my trusty laptop and Ivy Claire, my crazy wire hair fox terrier (sometimes called “wires” for good reason.)
That’s not to say I haven’t had my claustrophobic moments. I feel like I sort of understand what it must be like to be incarcerated. I have taken to calling my house - Cell Block 57.
But, a light dawned on Friday, May 1 when Governor Evers reopened 34 state parks! Hurrah! We’re out on parole!
It’s not much, but it is a crack of light.
I now need to educate myself on the exonerated state parks around Waupaca County, so Ivy and I can make a few road trips.
As a senior citizen of sorts, I appreciate the nice discount the state gives us old birds when we visit - or buy an annual sticker.
Passes are $13 for an annual for the seniors, while folks younger than 65 must pay $28. Only good thing I can say about being a woman of a certain advanced maturity.
Another bright spot is being generously shared by our neighboring community of Shawano. The good souls of Shawano have decided to share an annual event that takes place in their city, near a dam on the Wolf River. Every year the giant sturgeon come to this same place to spawn.
The spawning draws many visitors to take in the “surface show” which are big sturgeon flapping their fins and tails and arching their backs like whales.
There are three cameras embedded at the dam site (which is closed because of the virus) the cameras, however, are able to pick up a lot of the action.
Besides the sturgeon roiling around on the top of the water the city shows another view: underwater.
When the sturgeon arrive (in March, April or May) the cameras go into action. It is very entertaining to have a view of the sturgeon on screen and watch as they go swimming past the camera. They are not a pretty fish. As they come close to the screen you can see they have a rough, prehistoric face, with a long snout of sorts. They look like they have barnacles on their tough skin.
They also have these four “barbels” hanging off their snout. These “whiskers” are used by the huge fish to seek food. They do not have teeth! Which I find contradictory, certainly looks like it would or should. But, it has a large mouth which “Hoovers” its way along sucking up insects and small fish.
The Sturgeon Cam also shows the fish in action. It is called a Lake Sturgeon because it goes between the lakes and rivers. It can get to around nine feet long and nearly 400 pounds.
The Sturgeon are said (at least on the internet - font of knowledge, that it is) to not taste very good. But, inside an angler will find “caviar” the food at the top of the food chain.
Caviar is for the very wealthy but personally, I wouldn’t want to taste those black, shiny fish eggs anyway.
Viewing the Sturgeon Cam is easy if you have access to a computer. Simply google Shawano Sturgeon Cam and it will likely come up. The waters of the Wolf River look pretty milky, but I have found it depends on the kind of day (sunny is best) and the number of fish spawning in the area. Those big fins and tails stir up the bottom and cause the water to look filmy. The fish appear to be looking left and right for food and they will suddenly appear on the screen and give you a bit of a start. There are also some periods of inactivity and you have to be patient - just like a real angler!
Check those big buggers out! Share it with the children stuck at home - it is quite mesmerizing. Until next week: that’s all the news from Cell Block 57!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.