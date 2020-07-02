There are many things I have missed during this stormy chapter of isolation and mask-wearing and hand washing.
I have missed the library and reading with my terrier, Ivy Claire, on the sofa. I have missed seeing my community bustling and people out on the streets and kids playing in the park behind my house. I love the quiet, but frankly, I am tired of quiet. I hope there’s going to be some kind of enormous party when it’s over — but I don’t think the invitations have been sent and won’t be until the numbers start to fall.
I have also seriously missed an odd activity of mine which I call: “going junking.” This involves putting on the brakes at any garage sale, a vintage or antique shop that I might pass, to see if there is anything old that I might “need.” This is a freedom I value.
Now I only venture into the grocery store or the pharmacy because it is considered “essential.” Apparently the World Health Organization does not see junk sales and auctions as “essential.”
Well, what do the WHO folks know anyway?
The real Cadillac of junking is the great estate sales and related auctions. I have seen a few advertised just in the past week and I was greatly encouraged by their return.
Those auction posters are as much an invitation to a return to life as we know it, as anything.
Not unlike the town dump where neighbors would meet each other, leaning on their vehicles and swapping gossip until the flies start to bite, the auction is a clarion’s call to a return of rural social neighborliness.
A good old fashioned auction would do us all some good. This dismal ban on handshaking and hugging is grinding us to a wick.
I have heard it said that we are lucky to be six feet apart rather than six feet under and it is true and I respectfully mourn for those victims who are now on the other side of the clouds.
But, for now, I’ll know we’re free when one can finally stand in the neighbor’s driveway where family members have gathered to auction off belongings, well it just sort of seems it would set things right. It’s a ritual of rich American tradition and a sign that we will be carrying on just fine, thank you.
It would seem so real to hear a gifted auctioneer draw out those bids on necessary items such as a leaky bedpan. That silver tongue call of “Whatta I hear?” fans the flames of purse-opening passion. Some people buy things they will use and others buy things just to help the family “clean out.” No one is thinking about a virus, they are thinking these mundane items being held over the head of the auctioneer.
Some of the other summer activities like carnival rides and showing garden produce at the fair have been canceled. The fireworks in some places are not going to be lighting up the skies. Concerts and marathons and softball games and even fishing tournaments must wait until next year.
But, it seems that auctions are being scheduled and we can get a look at what our neighbors had around and happy to know they are just like us.
Who would have ever predicted the COVID-19 pandemic? Never have I ever imagined such a thing! Who would have seen the more than three month lock down, the masks, the closed businesses, the staying home and more staying home.
But, the buzz around a good, old-fashioned auction could make me believe we have a future. We can come out of this. We can get our lives back.
“What’d ya’ give me for this extra large bottle of hand sanitizer?”
