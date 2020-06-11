I believe the connection between a father and his daughter can transcend all time and space.
I know this because…I know what a good father is.
A good father is one who makes his daughter feel like she is the prettiest little princess in the world. No matter that she is missing her front teeth, has toothpick legs and the poorest excuse for braids on the block.
A good father reads to you and uses scary animal voices in all the right places. He also tells you made up stories in which you are the heroine.
His cheeks are always a little scratchy and he smells like Old Spice and a whiff of gasoline.
A good father will hold you through thunder and lightning, scrapes and bruises and when you don’t get a part in the school play.
He gives you such hard hugs that it takes your breath away. He’d rather buy you new tap shoes than the fishing rod he’s had his eye on.
A good father will peek through the curtains to watch you learn to roller skate. He’d like to help, but he knows there is real value in learning to get up on your own. Still he watches. Grimacing, because he can’t stand to think about your arms and legs flailing above the concrete sidewalk.
A good father will glare at all your dates and ask them questions like: Are you sure that old car of yours will make it to town and back? Wouldn’t you two rather stay here and play Canasta with Mother and I?
He will always be up waiting for you on the couch, feigning sleep, with a newspaper over his face.
A good father will suggest your skirt is a bit too short, lipstick is a bit bright and he will always tell you he liked you best in braids.
He will dutifully and mechanically walk you down the aisle to give you away on your wedding day. But in his heart he never will.
My most poignant memory of my father, Vernon Stanley, is being jostled awake one cold, winter’s night and then being hustled into coats and hats.
Within minutes, the neighbors were carrying my brother and I out our back door, while my father was being carried by emergency responders out the front.
I remember the red lights of the ambulance washing across the front of our small white house and over the snow.
I remember when our kindly neighbor took us across the street and into her cozy kitchen. She wrapped us in blankets and gently told us that our dad had a heart attack. That our dad had died.
I was four years old.
I spent the balance of my childhood staring into the heavens conversing with wispy clouds
While I don’t exactly believe in mystical forces from beyond, I have always felt a certain unexplainable strength surrounding me. I’ve never been afraid of scrapes and bruises or thunder and lightning or not getting a part in the school play.
I have experienced his presence on days when it would have been especially meaningful for him to have been there.
I felt his assurance all around me when I was sick or when I was lonely.
I felt his strength on the day my mom died.
I felt his joy on the days my three wonderful sons came into the world. In some powerful and magical way, he tries to fill the void. I believe that. So you see I still know what a good father is.
If you are among the very fortunate whose father is not a wispy cloud — even if you’ve had your differences — remember this bond. Father and child. Throw your arms around his warm and human form and tell him that you love him. Hug him so hard it takes his breath away. Think about it. You know what a good father is.
