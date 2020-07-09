The 4th of July came and then went.
Like everything else in our world gone mad, the traditional fireworks were canceled in most places and those happy booms and fizzles were greatly missed.
Neighborhoods were still filled with the sound of firecrackers, cherry bombs and bottle rockets, and the like — but it wasn’t the same. My wire haired fox terrier Ivy Claire went under the bed for the duration.
But friends and families did not gather in the parks (a few open, but restrooms still locked) to partake of popcorn and s’mores. They did not sit on blankets with heads tilted skyward and ooh and ahhh as robustly and ritualistically, as they always have.
I can’t help but wonder about those fireworks outlet stores. Big, metal, warehouse kind of stores with red, white, and blue roofs, sitting along the highway. It always makes me wonder what they sell when the season has gone. So much space for fireworks sales. December? That’s a lot of overhead for naught.
In honor of what we have missed on Independence Day, I dug up some interesting facts.
I remain intrigued by the normally cautious, even hyper-vigilant parents who think nothing of handing their children burning eight to 18-inch sparkler wires coated with some kind of ignitable stuff and let them stumble around in the dark waving the sparkler in the air, happy to celebrate a little irresponsibility, as long as no one pokes their siblings in the eye with the burning wire which can reach 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
(In the interest of full disclosure — I was one of those parents. My boys liked to write their names in the dark, only inches from their faces and somehow I can only remember a few small burns and one tiny hair fire.)
It’s all in the name of celebrating our freedoms, many of which have been cut to the quick — yet, I digress.
Did you know that the fireworks that lift off into the night skies are called “aerials?” Those are shot into the air where they explode and send out colorful showers before setting the woods on fire.
I shall not name the community to protect their identity, but I recall one small town that uses an old pontoon boat on their lake to set off the display without setting a fire in the National Forest. The crowds waited onshore until right before the appointed hour. One of the volunteers on board dropped a lighter and the whole dang display went up over the lake and was over in less than a minute.
On the most simple scale there are those “Black Snakes” which you can light after you place them on the sidewalk in front of your parent’s house and they curl and twist and throw up a cloud of smoke and smell and finally leave a black, oily curl of some kind of odd stuff which stains the sidewalk for the duration of the summer. Do not step on these when ignited, because you will burn your barefoot and do not ask me how I know.
My middle son, Chad is a sound engineer and works for bands like Metallica. I once went to his venue and he was showing me around and telling me how he goes about tuning guitars for James Hatfield, on a revolving stage. I noticed some round brass circles on the floor of the stage and asked Chad what those were used for.
He tried to ignore my questions which can only mean one thing: trouble. After hemming and hawing, he explained that those openings were for the pyrotechnics. Fireworks. Indoors. Very close to the hem of my son’s jeans.
So, while Chad is running from his small studio under the stage tuning guitars and exchanging the ones that James needed, the pyrotechnics would be shooting fireworks straight up in the air in a direct line past my son’s keister. I thought back about the 3,000-degree sparklers that I had handed him and tried to forget what the brass openings were used for.
Chad is off the road right now, because obviously COVID-19 has canceled all the big tours and so he has built several specialty pieces of equipment
to meet the needs of complicated sound engineers out in the field.
Allow me to conclude that if that bit of engineering gets him off the stage where there is the obvious inherent danger of setting his pants on fire, I will rest easier.
But, who can predict the future? We have all learned a difficult lesson from the pandemic: What I have come to believe is that if we are patient, we will get the world back to spinning on-axis and return to the parks and beaches for fireworks — maybe on Labor Day?
