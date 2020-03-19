I have a confession to make to my gentle readers. The needle on my moral compass has been spinning and weaving and bobbing of late. I hope at some point it will settle down and show me my true north. Until then...I just feel out of kilter. Patience is no longer a virtue that I can summon as needed.
Call me a whiner, but it is the Daylight Savings Time that has me rankled. We lost an hour! Where did it go? How could we lose it? Isn’t there someone who keeps track of such things? How could that individual be so careless?
I am always short on time - so why take another hour previously “here,” and make it disappear? I’ve been told that I’ll get it back in the fall - but by then, I will have surely forgotten what I was going to use it for.
I wonder if that lost hour is out there wandering around, bumping into watches, clocks and the big electronic business signs? Sixty minutes of dithering around until it “springs ahead in the spring, and falls behind in the fall.”
When the autumnal equinox comes around, that stolen hour can slip back into place.
Whoever thought of daylight savings time in the first place? Benjamin Franklin some believe.
I remember my grandparents thought the original theory was that saving the light until the end of the day would give farmers extra time to work in their fields. But, they were farmers and they didn’t think much of it. Losing an hour of sleep in the dawn (cows won’t wait) was as painful for them as for students, shift workers, parents with new infants, and medical staff who struggle with the loss of 60 winks.
My mother’s theory was related to some urban legend about a child hit by a car in the misty, mid-to-late afternoon light. She always said that we must go through that change to keep streets safe, so kids who had to scurry home late from band and sports practices as it was getting dark would be safer.
Those who study the impact of the switch to Daylight Savings time say that some people are adversely affected by the change and have a hard time adjusting. Some, such as myself, get real cranky.
Canada has been making noise about doing away with it entirely, and yet being the polite people they are, they want to mesh with the schedules of airlines and trains and all other manner of transportation here in the lower 48.
Who among us during one of these changes has not been sitting in church an hour early (Sunday school class was just started) or sliding in just as the parishioners are coming out? Who among us has not been an hour late (or early) to work, or to an appointment?
Dang embarrassing isn’t it? There’s something kind of creepy about driving into the lot at work and no one is there - or else the lot is full and yet there is no one walking in?
I like to think patience is a virtue that I can summon as needed, but changing my clocks drives me over the edge. Most are now digital, and go right ahead and change themselves - but not all. So it takes me a few days to get all the clocks in the house and in my car synchronized.
Like right now...it feels too early to go to sleep - or does it feel too late? Never mind. Enjoy the Super Moon this week and then get back on course!
